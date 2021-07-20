Building Automation and Control Systems Market to 2026 – Key Business Strategies by Leading Industry Players

Building Automation and Control System (BACS) refers to centralized systems that monitor, control, and verification the functions of building services systems. The Global Building Automation and Control Systems Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period.

Increasing demand for intelligent buildings, rising emphasis on reducing utility costs and growing security concerns for buildings, growing concerns regarding greenhouse gas emissions and increasing electricity demand supply gap are some of the key driving factors for the market growth. However, faulty connections and loss of connection with the BAS are inhibiting the growth of the market.

Get sample copy of report at:

https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/SMRC00016474

Some of the key players profiled in the Building Automation and Control Systems Market include ABB, Automated Logic, Beckhoff Automation, Bosch Sicherheitssysteme GmbH, CONTROL4, DELTA CONTROLS, Distech Controls, Dwyer, Emerson Electric, Evon Technologies, Honeywell, Itron, Johnson Controls International, Legrand, Lutron, Schneider Electric and Siemens.

Depending on type, building management software (BMS) is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the product category over the forecast period. It is a computer-based control system installed in buildings that controls and monitors the building’s automatic and electrical tools such as freshening, lighting, power systems, fire systems, and safety systems. By geography, Asia Pacific is likely to hold the largest market share due to the growth in emerging businesses in developing countries such as China, and India with many clients opting for smart office systems.

Products Covered:

Access Control

Electronic Security and Safety

Energy Management Systems

Fire and Life Safety

Heating, Ventilation & Air Conditioning

Other Products

Communication Technologies Covered:

Wireless

Wired

Types Covered:

Lighting Management

Environmental Control

Building Management Software

Applications Covered:

Commercial

Government

Hospitality

Industrial

Institutional

IT/ITEs

Residential

Retail

The report also provides the market size and estimates a forecast from the year 2017 to 2026 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America providing an exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Building Automation and Control Systems market.

Reasons to buy the report –

Creating an effective position strategy

Expert opinions on your evaluation

Know possible barriers to entry

Informed and strategic decision making

Understand how first movers work

Plan to action on future opportunities

Purchase this report at:

https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/SMRC00016474

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Market Trend Analysis

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

5 Global Building Automation and Control Systems Market, By Product

6 Global Building Automation and Control Systems Market, By Communication Technology

7 Global Building Automation and Control Systems Market, By Type

8 Global Building Automation and Control Systems Market, By Application

9 Global Building Automation and Control Systems Market, By Geography

10 Key Developments

11 Company Profiling

About us:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers.

We provide best in classcustomer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries. Our commitment to customer service is best exemplified by free analyst support that we offer to our clients which sets us apart from any other provider. We also offer enterprise subscriptions which provide significant cost savings to our clients.

Contact us:

Premium Market Insights,

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

Email: [email protected]