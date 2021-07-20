Combined Heat & Power Market expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% to reach $996.38 billion by 2026 | ABB Ltd, Aegis Energy Services Inc., Bosch Thermotechnology Ltd, Caterpillar

The report on “Combined Heat & Power Market” will help Major Players and the new entrants to understand scrutinize the market in detail. This information will encourage the Major Players to decide their business strategy and achieve proposed business aims.

Global Combined Heat & Power Market is accounted for $639.65 billion in 2017 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% to reach $996.38 billion by 2026. Growing command for energy efficiency in industries, governments programs & incentives for promotion and increase in the usage of natural gas to generate power are some of the factors driving the market growth. On the other hand, the high maintenance & installation costs incurred are hampering the market.

Combined heat and power (CHP) is an efficient and clean method in generating electric power and useful thermal energy from a single fuel source. It depicts a series of reliable and cost-effective technologies which makes a significant contribution for meeting global heat and electricity demand. It is a clean energy solution that directly addresses a number of national priorities, including improving U.S. competitiveness by reducing energy operating costs, greenhouse gas emissions and increasing energy efficiency.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

ABB Ltd, Aegis Energy Services Inc., Bosch Thermotechnology Ltd, Caterpillar Inc., ENER-G Rudox, FuelCell Energy Inc., General Electric Company, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd, MAN Diesel & Turbo (MAN SE), Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd, Siemens AG, Viessmann Werke GmbH & Co. KG, Wartsila Oyj Abp and Fuelcell Energy.

The report aims to provide an overview of Combined Heat & Power market with detailed market segmentation by mounting location, vehicle type and geography. The global Combined Heat & Power market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Combined Heat & Power market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Combined Heat & Power market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2026.

The report analyzes factors affecting Combined Heat & Power market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Combined Heat & Power market in these regions.

