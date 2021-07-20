Commercial & Industrial Security Service Market to Witness Growth Acceleration During 2019-2024 | Allied Universal, SIS, Secom, Securitas AB, Prosegur, G4S, Garda, ADT, Loomisba, Brinks, Andrews International, TOPSGRUP, ISS, OCS Group
Global Commercial & Industrial Security Service Market Growth 2019-2024
Companies who provide private security guards and patrol vehicles, as well as additional ancillary services such as alarm systems, cyber security, background screening, investigation, risk analysis and security consultancy services.
According to this study, over the next five years the Commercial & Industrial Security Service market will register a 4.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 142160 million by 2024, from US$ 117980 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Commercial & Industrial Security Service business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Commercial & Industrial Security Service market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
Companies Profiled in this report includes: Allied Universal, SIS, Secom, Securitas AB, Prosegur, G4S, Garda, ADT, Loomisba, Brinks, Andrews International, TOPSGRUP, ISS, OCS Group, Beijing Baoan, Transguard,ICTS Europe
This study considers the Commercial & Industrial Security Service value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
Guard Services
Alarm Monitoring
Armored Transport
Private Investigation
Others
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
Commercial & Industrial
Government & Institutional
Residential
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Commercial & Industrial Security Service market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Commercial & Industrial Security Service market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Commercial & Industrial Security Service players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Commercial & Industrial Security Service with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Commercial & Industrial Security Service submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Content:
Global Commercial & Industrial Security Service Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024
1 Scope of the Report
2 Executive Summary
3 Global Commercial & Industrial Security Service by Players
4 Commercial & Industrial Security Service by Regions
5 Americas
6 APAC
7 Europe
8 Middle East & Africa
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
10 Global Commercial & Industrial Security Service Market Forecast
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 Allied Universal
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Commercial & Industrial Security Service Product Offered
11.1.3 Allied Universal Commercial & Industrial Security Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 Allied Universal News
11.2 SIS
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Commercial & Industrial Security Service Product Offered
11.2.3 SIS Commercial & Industrial Security Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 SIS News
11.3 Secom
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Commercial & Industrial Security Service Product Offered
11.3.3 Secom Commercial & Industrial Security Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 Secom News
11.4 Securitas AB
