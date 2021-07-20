Complex Fertilizers Market Trend Shows A Rapid Growth by 2027 – Key Player Agrium, Coromandel International Limited, EuroChem Group, Haifa Chemicals

Latest Market Study on “Complex Fertilizers Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Type (Incomplete Complex Fertilizers, Complete Complex Fertilizers); Crop Type (Cereals, Oilseeds, Fruits and Vegetables, Other Crop Types); Form (Solid, Liquid) and Geography”, the report include key understanding on the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.

Complex fertilizers have a better physical & chemical properties, which are beneficial for crops due to which it is driving the demand for complex fertilizers market. Furthermore, rapid growth in greenhouse production in the developed countries is also projected to influence the complex fertilizers market significantly. Moreover, the growing demand for the crop for biofuel and animal feed across the globe is expected to have a robust impact in the complex fertilizers market. Increasing of new & emerging markets for fruits & vegetables worldwide is anticipated to generate untapped opportunity for the complex fertilizers market.

Fertilizer is a natural or artificial substance containing the chemical elements that improve growth and productiveness of plants. Fertilizers enrich the natural fertility of the soil or replace the chemical parts taken from the land by preceding crops. Fertilizers are of three types, and complex fertilizers are one of its kind. Complex fertilizers comprise of two or three primary plant nutrients of which two primary nutrients are in chemical combination. These fertilizers are usually manufactured in granular form. Some examples of complex fertilizers are diammonium phosphate, nitrophosphates, and ammonium phosphate.

The global complex fertilizers market is segmented on the basis of type, crop type and form. Based on type, the market is segmented into incomplete complex fertilizers and complete complex fertilizers. On the basis of the crop type the market is segmented into cereals, oilseeds, fruits & vegetables and other crop types. On the basis of the form the market is segmented into solid and liquid.

The research thoroughly establishes critical market drivers, well-identified restraints, future opportunities, and ongoing trends of the market with essential statistics to provide precise data in terms of value and volume. The report focuses on the competitive landscape along with the SWOT analysis of some leading company profiles that have a significant impact on global market practices.

The global study on Complex Fertilizers market sums up area wise market distribution with respect to five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South & Central America covering the political, economic, social, and technological scenario for each region and its impact on the market. The report further breaks down the analysis for the major countries in these regions to provide a detailed picture of the market share and growth rate.

