Contactless Payments Market is growing at a High CAGR by 2025 – Gemalto, Giesecke & Devrient, Heartland Payment Systems, Ingenico, Inside Secure, Oberthur, on Track Innovations, Proxama, Verifone Systems, Wirecard
Contactless Payments Industry Report by The Insight Partners comprises of Extensive Primary Research along with the Detailed Analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by Various Industry Experts, Key Opinion Leaders to gain a deeper insight of the Contactless Payments Market Performance.
Contactless payments are the latest technology in the field of monetary transactions that enables the action of payment processed without any physical contact between point-of-sales terminal and consumer payment device. Key fobs, mobile phone payments, cards and stickers are some of the methods that support contactless payments.
The reports cover key developments in the Contactless Payments market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Contactless Payments market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Contactless Payments market in the global market.
Key Players Influencing the Market
- Gemalto N.V.
- Giesecke & Devrient GmbH
- Heartland Payment Systems, Inc.
- Ingenico Group
- Inside Secure
- Oberthur Technologies Sa
- on Track Innovations
- Proxama, PLC
- Verifone Systems, Inc.
- Wirecard AG
The “Global Contactless Payments Market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Contactless Payments market with detailed market segmentation by component, deployment type, industry vertical, and geography. The global Contactless Payments market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Contactless Payments market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.
The global Contactless Payments market is segmented on the basis of component, application, organization size, and end-user. Based on component, the Contactless Payments market is segmented into solution and services. On the basis of application, the Contactless Payments market is segmented into search and discovery, campaign management, influencer relationship management, analytics and reporting, contract management, and others. Further, the Contactless Payments market is segmented on the basis of organization size into small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises. The Contactless Payments market on the basis of the end-user is classified into fashion and lifestyle, agencies and public relations, retail and consumer goods, healthcare, travel and hospitality, BFSI, marketing and media, and others.
Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting Contactless Payments market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions considered in the Global Contactless Payments Market report.
The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Contactless Payments market based on the type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall Contactless Payments market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.
Answers that the report acknowledges:
- Market size and growth rate during forecast period.
- Key factors driving the Contactless Payments Market.
- Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Contactless Payments Market.
- Challenges to market growth.
- Key vendors of Contactless Payments Market.
- Detailed SWOT analysis.
- Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Contactless Payments Market.
- Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.
- Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.
- PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.
