Defense & Security Drones Market Analysis by Product Type, Applications, Regional Outlook, Technology, Opportunity

GMD’s analysis indicates that the cumulative revenue of global defense & security drones market will reach $121.9 billion during 2019-2025, resulting from a continuous growth of 9.91% per annum over the forecast years.

Highlighted with 100 tables and 115 figures, this 287-page report “Global Defense & Security Drones Market by Subsystem, UAV Type, Technology, End-user, Application, Frame, Range, Propulsion, Endurance, MTOW, Launching Mode, and Region 2014-2025: Growth Opportunity and Business Strategy” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global defense & security drones market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report provides historical market data for 2014-2018, revenue estimates for 2019, and forecasts to 2025.

The Defense & Security Drones Market report answers the following questions:

What is the aim of the report?

The Defense & Security Drones Market report presents the estimated Defense & Security Drones Market size of Defense & Security Drones Market by the end of forecast period. Additionally, the historical and current Defense & Security Drones Market size is also examined in the report.

Based on various indicators, the Year on Year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period is offered.

An overview of the Defense & Security Drones Market based on geographical scope, Defense & Security Drones Market segmentation and financial performance of key players is presented in the report.

The report presents current trends in the industry and future scope of the Defense & Security Drones Market in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and Middle East and Africa.

The various parameters accelerating the growth of the Defense & Security Drones Market are incorporated in the research report.

The report analyzes growth rate, Defense & Security Drones Market size and valuation of the Defense & Security Drones Market during the forecast period.

Click Here to Download Free Sample Report >> https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10085816

Key Players:

AeroVironment, Inc.

Aeryon Labs

Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC)

BAE Systems plc

Boeing

Challis Heliplane UAV Inc

China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC)

CybAero AB

Denel Dynamics

Elbit Systems Ltd.

FT SISTEMAS S.A.

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems

General Dynamics Corporation

Israel Aerospace Industries

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc.

L-3 Communications Holdings Inc.

Leonardo-Finmeccanica

Lockheed Martin

MMist Inc.

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Prox Dynamics AS

Proxy Technologies Inc.

Safran S.A.

Schiebel

Textron Inc.

Thales S.A.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global defense & security drones market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Subsystem, UAV Type, Technology, End-user, Application, Frame, Range, Propulsion, Endurance, MTOW, Launching Mode, and Region.

Based on subsystem, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

Hardware

Software

Service

Based on UAV type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

Medium Altitude Long Endurance (MALE)

High Altitude Long Endurance (HALE)

Tactical Unmanned Air Vehicle (TUAV)

Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicle (UCAV)

Small Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (SUAV)

Based on technology, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) included in each segment.

Semi-autonomous Drones

Autonomous Drones

Remotely Operated Drones

Based on end-user, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

Army

Air Force

Navy and Marine

Government and Police

Based on application, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

Defense (further split into Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance, and Target Acquisition (ISRT); Battle Damage Management; Combat Operations; Delivery and Transportation; Border Management)

Security (Police Investigation; Traffic Monitoring; Disaster Management; Search and Rescue; Others)

Based on frame type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

Fixed-wing

Rotary-wing

Hybrid/Transitional

Based on range, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

Beyond Line of Sight (BLOS)

Visual Line of Sight (VLOS)

Extended Visual Line of Sight (EVLOS)

Based on propulsion, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

Battery Powered

Fuel Cell Powered

Hybrid Cell Powered

Based on endurance, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

<2 Hours

2–6 Hours

>6 Hours

Based on MTOW, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

<25 Kilograms

25–150 Kilograms

>150 Kilograms

Based on launching mode, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

Vertical Take-off

Automatic Take-off and Landing

Catapult Launcher

Hand Launched

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national markets are fully investigated:

APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe)

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

RoW (Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Israel)

For each of the aforementioned regions and countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2014-2025. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by UAV Type, Application, Frame, and Range over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted manufacture trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global defense & security drones market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through GMD’s Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

How does the report examine the growth drivers and restraints of the Defense & Security Drones Market?

The factors resulting in the expansion of the Defense & Security Drones Market are elaborated in the report after thorough primary and secondary research.

Analytical strategies focused on gain indicators affecting the growth of the Defense & Security Drones Market are presented in graphical formats.

The business-related trends driving the product consumption are discussed in detail in the report along with industry expertise to minimize the barriers to Defense & Security Drones Market

Table of Contents

1 Introduction 10

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope 10

1.1.1 Industry Definition 10

1.1.2 Research Scope 11

1.2 Research Methodology 14

1.2.1 Overview of Market Research Methodology 14

1.2.2 Market Assumption 15

1.2.3 Secondary Data 15

1.2.4 Primary Data 15

1.2.5 Data Filtration and Model Design 16

1.2.6 Market Size/Share Estimation 17

1.2.7 Research Limitations 18

1.3 Executive Summary 19

2 Market Overview and Qualitative Analysis 22

2.1 Market Size and Forecast 22

2.2 Major Growth Drivers 28

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges 32

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends 34

2.5 Porter’s Fiver Forces Analysis 37

Browse Report and Table of Contents >>

About Kenneth Research:

Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations and organizations with an aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises of more than 10,000 research reports provided by more than 15 market research publishers across different industries. Our collection of market research solutions covers both macro level as well as micro level categories with relevant and suitable market research titles. As a global market research reselling firm, Kenneth Research provides significant analysis on various markets with pure business intelligence and consulting services on different industries across the globe. In addition to that, our internal research team always keep a track on the international and domestic market for any economic changes impacting the products’ demand, growth and opportunities for new and existing players.

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609

Source: www.americanewshour.com