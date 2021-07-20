Direct Carrier Billing Market Business Research Details among the Top Vendors 2018-2027 | Bango plc, Boku, Inc, Centili Limited, Digital Turbine, DIMOCO, DOCOMO Digital, Gemalto, Infomedia Ltd

Premium Market Insights has announced the addition of the “Direct Carrier Billing – Global”, Report provides an in-depth assessment of the current trends in the global Direct Carrier Billing sector with a particular focus on the technological, competitive and R&D landscape.

Direct carrier billing is an online payment procedure that enables customers to charge purchase cost into their phone bill. This is applicable to customers using smartphones or feature phone users. Direct carrier bill payment can be used by customers to purchase any online content on the digital platform. Earlier, this payment type was used for purchasing wallpaper features or ringtones; however, now it can be used to buy products and services via multiple channels. These channels include smartphones, desktop computers, smart TVs, and game consoles. For example, a customer can purchase a music streaming subscription on a smartphone by approving the payment on their phone.

Increasing consumers for digital content is the key driver bolstering the growth of direct carrier billing market. As customers who do not have access to the basic payment services such as credit or banks accounts can use direct carrier billing method to make purchases. Moreover, the rising number of mobile subscribers is another significant factor propelling the growth of direct carrier billing market. However, factors such as unfavorable government & taxation policy regimes may act the major restraining factor to the direct carrier billing market growth.

The report titled, ” Direct Carrier Billing Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by End-users (Apps and Games, Online Media, Others) and Geography” has covered and analyzed the potential of Global Direct Carrier Billing Market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares, and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global Direct Carrier Billing. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry dynamics for various companies across the globe.

Some of the key Company involved in the market Bango plc, Boku, Inc, Centili Limited, Digital Turbine, DIMOCO, DOCOMO Digital, Gemalto, Infomedia Ltd, NTH Mobile, and txtNation. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global direct carrier billing market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia – Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM). The direct carrier billing market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the direct carrier billing market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and SAM after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the direct carrier billing market in these regions.

