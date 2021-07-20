Exclusive report on Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain Market Expanding Massively by 2019-2027 Profiling Leading Players – C.H. Robinson, Epicor Software, IBM, Logility, Microsoft, NVIDIA, Oracle, SAP

According to a new market study entitled “Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Components (Processors, Memory, AI Platforms, Services); Technology (Natural Language Processing (NLP), Machine Learning, Cognitive Computing); Application (Warehouse Management, Fleet Management, Freight Brokerage, Virtual Assistant, Others); Industry Vertical (Pharmaceutical, Manufacturing, Automotive, Food and Beverages, Aerospace, Others) and Geography – Global Analysis and Forecasting, “explains the report, explaining the key drivers of this growth and highlighting key market players and their evolution. The report factors this growth and also highlights the major players in the market and their developments.

The artificial intelligence helps the businesses to manage all supply chain related functions efficiently and boost both top-line and bottom-line values. Therefore, the need to plan and control supply chain business, advanced technologies such as machine learning plays a significant role. The supply chain professionals can make optimal decisions based on proper analysis of big data sets.

Top Key Players: C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc., Epicor Software Corporation, IBM Corporation, Logility., Microsoft Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Samsung, Xilinx Inc.

Increase in the adoption rate of AI to enhance the customer satisfaction level and streamline all supply chain related business. Besides, the driving factors, artificial intelligence in supply chain market also presents several opportunities to the players, such as, increase in the urge to improvise operational efficiency and productivity in the manufacturing area of fields, rise in the cloud-based supply chain solutions are some of the factors which are anticipated to benefit the artificial intelligence in supply chain market in the coming period.

The global artificial intelligence in supply chain market is segmented on the basis of components, technology, application, and industry vertical. Based on components, the market is segmented into processors, memory, AI platforms, and services. On the basis of technology, the artificial intelligence in supply chain market is segmented into natural language processing (NLP), machine learning, and cognitive computing. The artificial intelligence in supply chain market on the basis of the application is classified into warehouse management, fleet management, freight brokerage, virtual assistant, and others. On the basis of industry vertical, the artificial intelligence in supply chain market is segmented into pharmaceutical, manufacturing, automotive, food & beverages, aerospace, and others.

