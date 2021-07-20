Global Biscuits Market is anticipated to record a CAGR of around 4.7% by 2025

Global Biscuits Market to reach USD 109, 959.9 million by 2025.Global Biscuits Market valued approximately USD 76384.9 million in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.7% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Biscuits Market is continuously growing across the world over the coming years. Biscuit is a term used for a variety of primarily flour-based baked food products. Biscuits comprise nutritional factors such as carbohydrates, fats, and fibers which are essential to human health. The nutritional value of biscuits makes them a highly preferred breakfast meal worldwide. Biscuits are one of the most important snacks used in an average household.

Growing preference of individuals for convenience food & snacking, rising demand for healthy snacks and growing disposable income in developing economies are the driving factors which exerting positive impact in the growth of biscuit market. In addition, rapid urbanization and leading sedentary lifestyles are also factors which increasing demand of biscuits in the market across the world. Biscuits are easy to carry & store, it can be consumed as per individual’s choice, they are low in saturated fats or calories loss and they provide a steady release of energy. These are the benefits which increasing sales of biscuits across the globe. However, high cost of raw material, increasing competition among biscuit vendors and increase in tax rate are the restraining factor of the biscuit market over the coming years.

The regional analysis of Global Biscuits Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to increasing consumption of Biscuitss among people in the region. Europe is also estimating higher growth in the global Biscuits market. North America is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 due to increasing urbanization and changing lifestyle of people in the region.

The major market player included in this report are:

• Kraft foods

• Danone Group

• MARS

• Mondelez International

• Nestle

• McVitie’s

• Uni-President

• Want group

• Dali Group

• Jiashili Group

• Annas pepparkakor AB

• Thomas Tunnock Limited

• United Biscuits

• Arnots Biscuits Holdings Pty Ltd.

• Burton’s Foods Ltd.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Sweet Biscuits

Savory Biscuits

Wafers

Crackers

Cookies

Other

By Distribution Channel:

Specialist Retailers

Supermarket/Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Other

By Regions:

North America

o U.S.

o Canada

Europe

o UK

o Germany

Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Biscuits Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

