Global Mortise Lock Market Insights, Forecast to 2025
In this report, the Global Mortise Lock market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Mortise Lock market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
This report studies the global market size of Mortise Lock in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Mortise Lock in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Mortise Lock market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Mortise Lock market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The global Mortise Lock market is valued at 1397.2 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 2098.5 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.01% during 2019 and 2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Mortise Lock market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
ASSA ABLOY Group
Allegion
Dormakaba
Gretsch-Unitas
Hafele Group
Franz Schneider Brakel (FSB)
CES
Taymor
Zhejiang Hongli Locks
SELECO
SALTO
Lince
PDQ
Lockwood Industries
Unison Hardware
Mortise Lock market size by type:
2 Lever
3 Lever
5 Lever
Others
Mortise Lock market size by Applications:
Commercial
Residential
Other
Mortise Lock market size by region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Southeast Asia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
Middle East
Africa
