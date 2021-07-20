Global Optical Transceivers Market Report Examines Latest Trends and Key Drivers Supporting Growth through 2024

The global optical transceivers market has witnessed significant growth in recent years due to the rapid adoption of IT-based solutions across various applications. The need for storage, processing, and data transfer capacity of data communication & telecommunication network are rising exponentially. This creates a huge demand for switches and transceivers, particularly optical transceivers with high data transfer rate. Few of the prominent trends accelerating the growth include a continuous shift of large-scale data centers to 100GbE and higher infrastructure to cater the growing bandwidth requirements, data center architectures are shifting from traditional “3-tier tree network” to “2-tier leaf-spine network”, and large enterprises maintaining their IT infrastructure in commercial spaces are continuously migrating to third-party datacenters to reduce the operating cost.

Market Revenue and Segmentation Analysis:

The global optical transceivers market revenue is expected to reach $10.7 billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period 2018–2024. The market is segmented based on data rates, form factors, and regions. Based on data rates, the market is further segmented into less than 10 GB/sec, 10 GB/sec, 25 GB/sec, 40 GB/sec, and 100 GB/sec & above. Based on form factors, the market is segmented into SFF & SFP, SFP+ & SFP28, QSFP+ & QSFP28, CFP, CFP2, & CFP4, and others. The 10 GB/sec segment accounted for the highest share in 2017 and is expected to lose its share to the 100 GB/sec & above segment during the forecast period due to the shift of major datacenters to higher switching speeds with an objective to cater the expanding datacenter traffic and bandwidth requirements.

Regional Analysis:

The Americas is the leading region in the global optical transceivers market, which accounted for a significant share in 2018. Asia Pacific is among the fastest growing regions, which is expected to create tremendous business opportunities during the forecast period. The report also covers country-wise analysis including the US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, the UK, Germany, France, Russia, Netherlands, Poland, Spain, China, Japan, India, and Australia, among others.

Benefits and Vendors

The report contains an in-depth analysis of vendor profiles, which include financial health, business units, key business priorities, SWOT, strategies, and views; and competitive landscape. The report covers an in-depth analysis of various vendors in the global optical transceivers market including Finisar Corporation, Oclaro, Inc., Mellanox Technologies, Applied Optoelectronics, Inc., Lumentum Operations LLC, .Sumitomo Electric Industries, , Fujitsu Optical Components, Broadcom, Source Photonics, and APRESIA Systems, Ltd

The study offers a comprehensive analysis of the “global optical transceivers market”. Bringing out the complete key insights of the industry, the report aims to provide an insight on the latest trends, current market scenario, government initiatives, and technologies related to the market. In addition, it helps the venture capitalists to understand revenue opportunities across different segments to take better decisions.

