In this report, the Global Organic and Natural Feminine Care Market Professional Survey Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Organic and Natural Feminine Care Market Professional Survey Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Organic and natural feminine care products, also called feminine hygiene products, or cotton hygiene products, include menstrual pads, tampons, and pantyliners that are made of organic cotton.

Because of this natural cotton, these feminine care products are biodegradable and compostable. Organic and natural feminine care products are used to absorb daily vaginal discharge, menstrual flow, spotting, post-intercourse discharge, and urinary incontinence.

Organic and Natural Feminine Care are mainly classified into the following types: Sanitary Pads, Tampons, Panty Liners & Shields, and Others. Sanitary Pads is the most widely used type which takes up about 63.73% of the total sales in 2018. Organic and Natural Feminine Care have wide range of applications, such as Super/Hypermarkets, Retail Pharmacies, Online etc. And Super/Hypermarkets was the most widely used area which took up about 48.23% of the global total in 2018.

The global Organic and Natural Feminine Care market was valued at 1067 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 1585.8 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Organic and Natural Feminine Care volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Organic and Natural Feminine Care market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Organic and Natural Feminine Care in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Organic and Natural Feminine Care manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

P&G

Natracare

The Honest Company

Kimberly-Clark

Lunapads

Unilever (Seventh Generation)

Unicharm

Veeda

Ontex

Edgewell Personal Care

LOLA

GladRags

Corman

Maxim Hygiene

Rael

Purganics

Hengan

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

Japan

India

China

Segment by Type

Sanitary Pads

Tampons

Panty Liners & Shields

Others

In 2018, Sanitary Pads accounted for a major share of 63% in the global Organic and Natural Feminine Care market. And this product segment is poised to reach 3590 M Units by 2024 from 2821 M Units in 2019.

Segment by Application

Super/Hypermarkets

Retail Pharmacies

Online

Others

In Organic and Natural Feminine Care market, Super/Hypermarkets segment holds an important share in terms of application, and it is expected to reach a volume of 2774 (M Units) by 2024, at a CAGR of 5.25% during 2019 and 2024. It means that Organic and Natural Feminine Care will be promising in the Super/Hypermarkets field in the next couple of years.

