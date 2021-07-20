In this report, the Global Portable Lighting Market Research Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Portable Lighting Market Research Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A portable light is the light that can be moved around, which include headlamps, flashlights, area lights and other type of portable lights. The portable lights are widely used in outdoor, industrial and residential etc.

This industry is highly fragmented. Most companies are small except for a few large companies. These small businesses have different levels of technical management and production management. Especially in China, many small companies blindly imitate the products of large enterprises. In the competition, these companies often occupy the market by low prices. Portable lighting industry concentration is relatively low. Of the major players of Portable Lighting, Maglite maintained its first place in the ranking in 2018. Maglite accounted for 7.27% of the Global Portable Lighting revenue market share in 2018. Other players accounted for 7.05%, 4.97% including Kang Mingsheng and Energizer.n this study, the market for Portable Lighting consumption divided into five geographic regions. In terms of value, North America accounted for 33.17% of global Portable Lighting market share, in the Europe 34.49%, in Asia Pacific 26.77%, in Central & South America 3.28% and in Middle East and Africa 2.29%. Among all regions, Europe is estimated to represent the highest share. In terms of volume, Asia Pacific occupied the largest global market share and is forecast to grow at a faster pace versus other regions during the forecast period.On the basis of product type, the Flashlights segment is projected to account for the largest volume share during the forecast period; this segment was estimated to account for 47.42% volume share in 2018. The Headlamps and Area lights/lanterns category is forecast to increase at the fastest pace during the forecast period, Bicycle lights is forecast to increase at the slowest pace during the forecast period. In the applications, the Outdoor used Portable Lighting is projected to lead in relative market share of the global consumption volume with 50% in 2018. The Industrial application will increase at the CAGR of 4.81% in the use of Portable Lighting. The Residential Portable Lighting will increase at the CAGR of 4.28% in the use of Portable Lighting.

The global Portable Lighting market is valued at 2331.2 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 3283.2 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.0% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Portable Lighting volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Portable Lighting market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Segment by Type

Flashlights

Headlamps

Area lights/lanterns

Bicycle lights

Others

In 2019, Flashlights accounted for a major share of 47% in the global Portable Lighting market. And this product segment is poised to reach 89.72 (M Units) by 2024 from 73.16 (M Units) in 2019.

Segment by Application

Outdoor

Industrial

Residential

Others

In Portable Lighting market, Outdoor segment holds an important share in terms of application, and it is expected to reach a volume of 84.05 (M Units) by 2024, at a CAGR of 2.79% during 2019 and 2024. It means that Portable Lighting will be promising in the Outdoor field in the next couple of years.

