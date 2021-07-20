Global Shopping Bag Market Report, History and Forecast 2014-2025, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application

In this report, the Global Shopping Bag market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Shopping Bag market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

The global Shopping Bag market was 32690 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 28617 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of -1.88% between 2019 and 2025.

This report studies the Shopping Bag market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2019-2025; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth rate of Shopping Bag in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa

The various contributors involved in the value chain of the product include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The Shopping Bag key manufacturers in this market include:

Superbag Company

Command Packaging

Borse Handbranding

Gps Group

Vicbag Group

Starlinger Group

Shuye Environmental Technology

BOVO Bags

Earthwise Bag Company

Oji Holdings Corporation

Beautiful Nonwoven

Pack&Co

TIENYIH

Igreenbag International

Zhumadian Jimei Industrial

By the product type, the market is primarily split into:

Plastic Shopping Bag

Nonwoven Fabric Shopping Bag

Paper Shopping Bag

Jute/Cotton Shopping Bag

Other

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments:

Retailer

Foodservice

Garment Industry

Other

