Global Smart Lock Sales Market Report 2019
In this report, the Global Smart Lock Sales Market Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Smart Lock Sales Market Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
The global Smart Lock market is valued at USD 3637 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 15993 million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 23.56% between 2018 and 2025.
This report studies the global Smart Lock market status and forecast, categorizes the global Smart Lock market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in USA, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).
Major Smart Lock manufacturers covered in this report
ASSA ABLOY
Allegion
Dormakaba Group
Spectrum Brands
Master Lock
MIWA Lock
Samsung
August
Sargent and Greenleaf
Dessmann
Guangdong Be-Tech
Honeywell
SALTO
Tenon
Locstar
nello
Jiangmen Keyu Intelligence
Adel
Guangdong Level Intelligent Lock
Segment by Type
Fingerprint Locks
Electronic Cipher Locks
Remote Locks
Other
Segment by Application
Household
Commercial
In view of regional level, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
