Global Test & Burn-in Socket Market Insights, Forecast to 2025

In this report, the Global Test & Burn-in Socket market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Test & Burn-in Socket market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-test-andamp;-burn-in-socket-market-insights-forecast-to-2025



Test & Burn-in Sockets represent a small but technically challenging segment of the connector industry. Designs are robust, leading-edge, often produced in small quantities at very high costs, and are tested in excess of 100,000 touchdowns before socket rebuild. The market segment focuses primarily on the IC industry, and system prototyping, emulation, and test. Singulated and strip test sockets and burn-in sockets are considered part of the electronic connector market, while wafer probes are designed to test bare die and wafers in the semiconductor equipment market.

This report presents the worldwide Test & Burn-in Socket market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (history data 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The global Test & Burn-in Socket market is forecasted to keep the trend and expand to $1742.90 million by 2025 from $1184.90 million in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 6.64% from 2019 to 2025. And it is expected to reach 67738 K Units in 2025, in terms of volume. The large-scale commercialization of 5G is an important factor driving the growth of this market.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Yamaichi Electronics

Cohu

Enplas

ISC

Smiths Interconnect

LEENO

Sensata Technologies

Johnstech

Yokowo

WinWay Technology

Loranger

Plastronics

OKins Electronics

Ironwood Electronics

3M

M Specialties

Aries Electronics

Emulation Technology

Qualmax

Micronics

Essai

Rika Denshi

Robson Technologies

Translarity

Test Tooling

Exatron

Gold Technologies

JF Technology

Advanced

Ardent Concepts

High Connection Density

Azimuth Electronics

Contech Solutions

Centipede Systems

High Performance Test

S.E.R.

Unitechno

BeCe Pte

Custom Interconnects

RS

Phoenix

Test & Burn-in Socket Breakdown Data by Type:

Burn-in Socket

Test Socket

Test & Burn-in Socket Breakdown Data by Application:

Memory

CMOS Image Sensor

High Voltage

RF

SOC, CPU, GPU, etc.

Other non-memory

Test & Burn-in Socket Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

Other Regions

Test & Burn-in Socket Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

Other Regions

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-test-andamp;-burn-in-socket-market-insights-forecast-to-2025

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 State Street

Suite 700 Albany

New York 12207

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com