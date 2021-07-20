Global Test & Burn-in Socket Market Insights, Forecast to 2025
In this report, the Global Test & Burn-in Socket market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Test & Burn-in Socket market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Test & Burn-in Sockets represent a small but technically challenging segment of the connector industry. Designs are robust, leading-edge, often produced in small quantities at very high costs, and are tested in excess of 100,000 touchdowns before socket rebuild. The market segment focuses primarily on the IC industry, and system prototyping, emulation, and test. Singulated and strip test sockets and burn-in sockets are considered part of the electronic connector market, while wafer probes are designed to test bare die and wafers in the semiconductor equipment market.
This report presents the worldwide Test & Burn-in Socket market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (history data 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.
This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
The global Test & Burn-in Socket market is forecasted to keep the trend and expand to $1742.90 million by 2025 from $1184.90 million in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 6.64% from 2019 to 2025. And it is expected to reach 67738 K Units in 2025, in terms of volume. The large-scale commercialization of 5G is an important factor driving the growth of this market.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Yamaichi Electronics
Cohu
Enplas
ISC
Smiths Interconnect
LEENO
Sensata Technologies
Johnstech
Yokowo
WinWay Technology
Loranger
Plastronics
OKins Electronics
Ironwood Electronics
3M
M Specialties
Aries Electronics
Emulation Technology
Qualmax
Micronics
Essai
Rika Denshi
Robson Technologies
Translarity
Test Tooling
Exatron
Gold Technologies
JF Technology
Advanced
Ardent Concepts
High Connection Density
Azimuth Electronics
Contech Solutions
Centipede Systems
High Performance Test
S.E.R.
Unitechno
BeCe Pte
Custom Interconnects
RS
Phoenix
Test & Burn-in Socket Breakdown Data by Type:
Burn-in Socket
Test Socket
Test & Burn-in Socket Breakdown Data by Application:
Memory
CMOS Image Sensor
High Voltage
RF
SOC, CPU, GPU, etc.
Other non-memory
Test & Burn-in Socket Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
South Korea
Other Regions
Test & Burn-in Socket Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
South Korea
Other Regions
