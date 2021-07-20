Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) Market 2018 Global Technology, Development, Trends and Forecasts To 2025

Global Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) Industry

New Study On "2018-2025 Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast"

Intelligent process automation is a software automation tool that automates routine tasks such as data extraction and cleaning through existing user interfaces.

In 2017, the global Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Accenture

IBM

Cognizant

Genpact

Atos

Infosys

Tata Consultancy Services

Capgemini

Xerox Corporation

Pegasystems

Wipro

EXL Service

Thoughtonomy

Happiest Minds

Avasant

CGI Group

UiPath

HCL Technologies

Symphony Ventures

Avanade

Tech Mahindra

Blue Prism

Virtual Operations

Sutherland Global Services

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Natural Language Processing

Machine & Deep Learning

Neural Networks

Computer Vision

Virtual Agents

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Transport & Logistics

Media & Entertainment

Healthcare

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Some Major Points from Table of content:

Continued….

