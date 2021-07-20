IoT in Elevators Market Boosted by Rising Demand for Digitization in Organizations with Hitachi,Huawei, Kone ,Liftinzicht, Mitshubishi Electric , OTIS Elevator Company ,Schindler Group , Telefonica

Elevator companies have identified that elevator maintenance is one expense that costs huge amounts to the companies. Emergence of Internet of Things (IoT) in applications such as HVAC and lighting control towards a more granular approach paved the way for IoT to be integrated with elevators and drive efficiencies. The capabilities of IoT technology allows devices for managing large streams of performance data and thereby replicate predicative maintenance capabilities in the elevators. The IoT enabled elevators use Artificial Intelligence (AI) for their efficient and effective operations.

Growing needs for modernization of elevator solutions coupled with emergence of modern technologies such as AI and IoT are anticipated to boost the demands for the IoT in elevators market globally. Higher initial investments required in the elevator modernization and IoT integrations coupled with concerns on elevator downtimes are some of the major restraining factors for the IoT in elevators market. Encouraging constructions in developing economies and urban areas of the world is further anticipated to provide good opportunities to the players operating in the IoT in elevators market.

Key players profiled in the report include Hitachi Ltd.,Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Kone Corporation ,Liftinzicht, Mitshubishi Electric Corporation , OTIS Elevator Company ,Schindler Group , Telefonica S.A.,Thyssenkrupp AG

– Toshiba Elevators and Building Systems Corporation

The “Global IoT in Elevators Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of technology, media and telecommunication industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the IoT in elevators market with detailed market segmentation by component, application, end-user and geography. The global IoT in elevators market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading IoT in elevators market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global IoT in elevators market is segmented on the basis of component, application and end-user. On the basis of component, the IoT in elevators market is segmented into software, hardware and services. The IoT in elevators market on the basis of the application is classified into preventive maintenance, remote monitoring, fault diagnosis and prediction, advanced reporting and connectivity management. Based on end-user, the IoT in elevators market is segmented into residential, commercial and industrial. The report analyzes factors affecting IoT in Elevators market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive Porter’s Five Forces analysis on a global scenario.

Table of Content

1.INTRODUCTION

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. IOT IN ELEVATORS MARKET LANDSCAPE

5. IOT IN ELEVATORS MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

6. IOT IN ELEVATORS MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

7. IOT IN ELEVATORS MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – COMPONENT

8. IOT IN ELEVATORS MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – APPLICATION

9. IOT IN ELEVATORS MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – END-USER

10. IOT IN ELEVATORS MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

11. INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE

12. IOT IN ELEVATORS MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES

12.1. HITACHI LHUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES CO. LTD.

12.2. KONE CORPORATION

12.3. LIFTINZICHT

12.4. MITSHUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION

12.5. OTIS ELEVATOR COMPANY

12.6. SCHINDLER GROUP

12.7. TELEFONICA S.A.

12.8. THYSSENKRUPP AG

12.9. TOSHIBA ELEVATORS AND BUILDING SYSTEMS CORPORATION

13. APPENDIX

