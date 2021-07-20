Liquefied Natural Gas Market Projection By Global Top key Players, Share, Size, Demand, Opportunities, Sale Area, Revenue Analysis Forecast To 2025

Liquefied Natural Gas Market – 2019-2025

Report Description:

Liquefied Natural Gas, commonly known as LNG, is natural gas that has been cooled down to a liquid state where its temperature marks -2600 Fahrenheit. The process makes its shipping quite easy and it takes less storage space than in its gaseous state. The process makes it easier to transport the gas where setting up of various transportation-related infrastructure is nearly impossible. In regions, like the Middle East and Asia Pacific, this system is gaining much trend, which would help the global liquefied natural gas market attain better mileage in the coming years.

The key players covered in this study

BP

Shell

Chevron

Exxon Mobil

Total

PetroChina

Equinor

Sinopec

Gazprom

Canadian Natural Resources

ConocoPhilips

Eni

Several factors are expected to transform the global liquefied natural gas market in the coming years. The growing demand of this liquefied natural gas is mostly for the power sector, but transportation sector is also increasing its intake by using it as an alternative fuel source for fossil fuels. The carbon emission rate in this one is far less than the traditional fuel outputs, which is why countries implementing stringent environmental laws are opting for this. However, it requires substantial investment as the processing of it and transportation via ships and other forms can incur heavy cost.

Scope Of Report:

Segmentation:

The liquefied natural gas market can be segmented into type and application for a closer study of the market and its possibilities. The report holds various details that can be analyzed well to understand the growth curve of the global market.

Based on the type, the liquefied natural gas market can be segmented into high-calorific and low-calorific. Both these segments are expected to score well on their individual merit.

Based on the application, the liquefied natural gas market can be segmented into transportation fuel, power generation, and mining & industrial. The power generation segment is expected to gain substantial traction from the market. The mining & industrial segment is also expected to make notable contributions.

Regional Analysis:

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), South America, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA) are regions considered in the region-specific study of the global liquefied natural gas market. The region-specific study of the global market aims ate unraveling various challenges that are getting formed by individual demography. North America and Europe are expecting high growth from the market due to their positional advantages and are investing substantial amount to explore advantages in a better way. Countries showing keen interest in this exploration are the US, the UK, Canada, Russia, and others. The APAC region is also not lagging behind. Countries from the region are investing in the setup and various import capacities. China is showing great progress.

Competitors:

Several competitors are now eyeing the possibility of gaining traction in the global liquefied natural gas market. These companies are Chevron, BP, Shell, Total, Exxon Mobil, Equinor, PetroChina, Gazprom, Sinopec, ConocoPhilips, Canadian Natural Resources, Eni, and others.

Industry News:

In August 2019, Russia announced about their intention to invest USD 600 million to explore liquefied gas possibilities in the Arctic region, which would trigger a global competition.



