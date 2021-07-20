Magnesium Wheel Market Size to Incur Rapid Extension at Magnifying CAGR by 2026 – Research Strategy and Growth Opportunities

According to Publisher, the Magnesium Wheel market is accounted for $23.17 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $34.73 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 4.6%. The factors that are influencing the market are magnesium’s quality is better than other materials like steel and aluminum. Magnesium wheels provide high damping capacity, which smoothens the ride. The factors which are hampering the Magnesium Wheel market is its high cost.

Magnesium wheels are wheels manufactured from alloys which contain mostly magnesium. They are produced either by casting. Magnesium has several key properties that make it an attractive base metal for wheels: lightness; a high damping capacity; and high specific strength. Magnesium is the lightest metallic structural material available. It is 1.5 times less dense than aluminum so magnesium wheels can be designed to be significantly lighter than aluminum alloy wheels while exhibiting comparable strength.

Get PDF sample copy:

https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/SMRC00019196



Companies Covered in this Report are:

BBS USA, Cromodora Wheels SPA, Enkei Corporation, Marvic Wheels SRL, Minilite, MKW Alloy, PVM Brakes & Wheels, Mannheim, Ronal Group, SMW Engineering Ltd., Tan-ei-sya Co., Ltd., Washi Beam, Marchesini, OZ S.p.A.

Based on End User, the OEM segment offers magnesium wheels as a standard or add-on option. Although, different types of magnesium wheels are available in the aftermarket, owing to their high cost, very few vehicle owners prefer them. OEMs including optimization, testing, quality control for ensuring the product compatibility with vehicles is fostering the product demand.

By Geography, Asia Pacific will experience compelling growth in the magnesium wheel market size owing to the generating premium cars demand. The existence of numerous premium car manufacturers in Japan and China are further rising the market size.

Process Covered:

– Forged

– Cast

Distribution Pattern Covered:

– Dealerships

– Distributors

– E-Commerce

Vehicle Type Covered:

– Two Wheelers

– Three Wheelers

– Sports Utility Vehicle

End Users Covered:

– Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

– Aftermarket

Regions Covered:

– North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

– Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

– South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

– Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

To Purchase This report details at:

https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/SMRC00019196

– What our report offers:

o – Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

o – Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

o – Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

o – Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

o – Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

o – Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

o – Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

o – Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

o – Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

About Premium Market Insights:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers.

The market research industry has changed in last decade. As corporate focus has shifted to niche markets and emerging countries, a number of publishers have stepped in to fulfil these information needs. We have experienced and trained staff that helps you navigate different options and lets you choose best research solution at most effective cost.

Contact Us:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Organization: Premium Market Insights

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1-646-491-9876