Near Field Communication Market Global Market Strategies, Opportunity, Demand, Revenue Analysis

Near Field Communication Market – 2019-2025

Report Description:

Near-field communication (NFC) is a technology that allows communication within a very short area of operation. The process uses a short-range wireless connectivity standard like Ecma-340, ISO/IEC 18092 to use their magnetic field induction and establish a communication between two devices upon touching of those two sets or at a very close distance. The global Near-field communication (NFC) market is all set to gain leverage from the high integration of this technology in various fields to make transaction of data hassle-free due to which, the market is slated to grow higher in the coming years.

The key players covered in this study

Cisco

Aruba Networks

Ruckus Wireless

Juniper Networks

Ericsson

Panasonic

Huawei

Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise

Netgear

Aerohive Networks

Riverbed

Factors that can make a huge impact in the setting up of the market prospect are its features that make the process easier. Retail sector is expected to benefit substantially. Latest development in the automotive sector to ensure safety and enhance other luxury-related features are expected to usher in the technology even more. The healthcare sector is also expected to make notable contributions to the growth.

Scope Of Report:

Segmentation:

The global Near-field communication (NFC) market can be segmented into type and application that would provide better insights regarding factors that can be of great importance in the coming years.

Based on the type, the Near-field communication (NFC) market can be segmented into card emulation, reader emulation, and peer-to-peer modes. All these segments are contributing to the growth of the global market by fetching in revenues from diverse sources.

Based on the application, the Near-field communication (NFC) market comprises retail, transportation, automotive, residential & commercial, medical & healthcare, and consumer electronics. In retail, payment procedure becomes easier, which can make a great difference. The medical & healthcare segment can also register growth in the coming years with various technologies flooding in.

Regional Analysis:

North America, South America, the Middle East & Africa (MEA), Asia Pacific (APAC), and Europe are regions that have been included in a region-specific study of the global Near-field communication market. Such integration allows better understanding of various dynamics that get controlled by demographic factors. North America and Europe are regions expecting high growth in the sector due to superior infrastructure and high investment capacity that can help in shaping the market by introducing various innovations. Also, digital support in the area is quite good, which is expected to make the intake of such technology a lot more easier. Latest trends always have a good run in the region. The APAC region is not lagging behind as several countries like China, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and India are making substantial progress in this field. The MEA market may find some restraints in Africa owing to the presence of a huge number of poor economies.

Industry News:

Recent technological transformations are allowing the integration of Near-field communication into wearable sensors in a non-invasive way to make quick data exchange possible.



