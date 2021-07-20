Network Security Firewall Market Set to register highest CAGR with Top Players during 2019-2027

The global Network Security Firewall market is accounted to US$ 3,525.0 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.1% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 10,531.1 Mn by 2027.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing region and North America is to be the highest revenue contributor throughout the forecast period in the Network Security Firewall market. The internet plays a critical business function in North America, US in particular. The growing numbers of cyber security threats have given rise to essential requirements for implementing security solutions for enterprises, different industries, as well as government. Due to the threat of losing data and the impact of potential cyber threats, the market is expected to foresee a noteworthy growth in the coming year. The increasing demand for security of critical data of the organization against hacking, spamming is boosting the businesses of the market players operating in the Network Security Firewall market.

Network Security Firewall Market study by “The Insight Partners” provides details about the market dynamics affecting the market, Market scope, Market segmentation and overlays shadow upon the leading market players highlighting the favorable competitive landscape and trends prevailing over the years.

Leading Network Security Firewall Market Players:

Adaptive Mobile Security

AMD Telecom SA

ANAM Technologies

Cellusys

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Mobelium Inc.

Omobio Pvt. Ltd.

Openmind Networks

SAP SE

Symsoft

