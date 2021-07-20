News Live : Risk Evaluation Of China’s Smartphone Market Research Report | Growth Forecast

Covering the growth of the Market in regions- North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa region, the research analysts at Kenneth Research have compiled a study in order to understand the latest industry trends and opportunities that are expected to influence the expansion of the market over the next ten years. The detailed report encloses the information on production, demand and consumer analysis related to overall consumption of the product.

The risk evaluation and threat rating concentrate on mainland China’s smartphone market under the industry conditions and environments in 2014. Forecasts and projections have been performed for the trend of industry risk over the next five years (2014-2019). All the identified risk factors are measured quantitatively according to GMD’s novel numeric system, i.e. each risk is evaluated with GMD Risk Index Number (GMD RIN) and GMD Risk Intensity Level (GMD RIL).

This report focuses on systematic evaluation and analysis of Internal Risks (arising within the industry development itself) and External Risks (arising from the surrounding environments) in China’s smartphone production industry and consumption market. The major internal risks recognized in this industry include industry growth stage, industry competition pressure, market entry barriers, industry volatility, and technology challenge. The major external risks include factors like profit decline, regulation force, dependence on imports, and other risks (namely shortage of upstream supply, competition from substitutes, and purchase potential decrease).

These in-depth appraisals and analysis about risk considerations & controls provide a comprehensive understanding of the current risk factors and likelihood of risk development trends. Moreover, this report also concludes Critical Success Factors (CSFs) and novel strategies to help identify fresh growth point and overcome the threats and obstacles of doing manufacture/business in China’s smartphone industry.

Key Players:

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. Xiaomi Technology Co., Ltd. Coolpad Group Limited Apple Inc. Lenovo Group Ltd. Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. ZTE Corporation OPPO Electronics Corp. Meizu Technology Co., Ltd.

CHAPTER I. INTRODUCTION

I-1. Report Scope

I-2. Evaluation Methodology

I-3. Executive Summary

CHAPTER II. INTERNAL RISK

II-1. Overview of Internal Risk 2014-2019

II-2. Industry Growth Stage 2014-2019

II-3. Industry Competition Pressure 2014-2019

II-4. Market Entry Barriers 2014-2019

II-5. Industry Volatility 2014-2019

II-6. Technology Challenge 2014-2019

CHAPTER III. EXTERNAL RISK

III-1. Overview of External Risk 2014-2019

III-2. Profit Decline 2014-2019

III-3. Regulation Force 2014-2019

III-4. Dependence on Imports 2014-2019

III-5. Other Risks 2014-2019

CHAPTER IV. SUMMARY AND FORCAST

IV-1. Summary of Smartphone Industry Risk in 2014

IV-2. Forecast of Smartphone Industry Risk to 2019

CHAPTER V. CRITICAL SUCCESS FACTORS (CSFs)

CHAPTER VI. RELATED REPORTS

