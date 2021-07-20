Online Casino Market projected to register 8.02 % CAGR to 2023 | Betsson AB, 888 Holdings PLC, The Stars Group, GVC Holdings PLC, NetEnt, PaddyPower Betfair, Kindred, and William Hill

Premium Market Insights has announced the addition of the “Online Casino – Global”, Report provides an in-depth assessment of the current trends in the global Online Casino sector with a particular focus on the technological, competitive and R&D landscape.

“Global Online Casino Market-By Game Type (Poker, Slots, Table Games, Card Games, Others), By Device (Desktops and Laptops, Mobiles & Tablets)-Opportunities and Forecast (2018 Edition): Forecast to 2023” global market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 8.02 % during 2018-2023.

The market of online casino witnessed growth at a noteworthy rate over the past few years and in the forecast period on the heels of rising internet population and smartphone penetration along with rising disposable incomes. Amongst the regions, Europe accounts for the largest regional share in the global online casino market in 2017. Key factors driving the robust growth rate of European region include supporting policy and regulations coupled with a high number of online gamers.

The report titled, “Global Online Casino Market-By Game Type (Poker, Slots, Table Games, Card Games, Others), By Device (Desktops and Laptops, Mobiles & Tablets)-Opportunities and Forecast (2018 Edition): Forecast to 2023” has covered and analyzed the potential of Global Online Casino Market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global online casino. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry dynamics for various companies across the globe.

Some of the key Company involved in the market Betsson AB, 888 Holdings PLC, The Stars Group, GVC Holdings PLC, NetEnt, PaddyPower Betfair, Kindred, and William Hill. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Scope of the Report

Global Market, By Value (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

Online Casino Market-Sizing, Growth and Forecast

Segment Analysis-Slot Games, Poker, Table Games, Card Games, Others

By Device Analysis-Laptops and Desktops, Mobiles and Tablets

Regional Markets-North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

Country Analysis-U.S., Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, India, Japan China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia

Other Report Highlights

-Market Dynamics-Drivers and Restraints

-Market Trends

-Porter Five Force Analysis

-Policy and Regulatory Landscape

-Company Analysis- Bettson AB, 888 Holdings PLC, The Stars Group, GVC Holdings PLC, NetEnt, PaddyPower Betfair, Kindred, William Hill

