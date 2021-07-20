Onshore Oil and Gas Pipeline Market Exploring Future Growth 2019-2026 and Key Players – Jiangsu Yulong Steel Pipe, EVRAZ, Jindal SAW , Panyu Chu Kong Steel Pipe , Essar Steel, Baosteel

Increasing demand for energy has made crude oil and natural gas an essential part of the world’s energy mix. Though coal dominates the global energy mix, crude oil and natural gas also hold significant shares of the mix. Crude oil and natural gas have become more of a necessity than a commodity today. Crude oil and natural gas are extracted from underground reservoirs and with little processing, they are traded in national and international markets. Oil and gas are transported primarily through pipelines, truck tankers, ships or vessels, and railways. A majority of transportation takes place through pipelines, as they can handle bulk transfer without much issues. Though the initial investment in laying pipelines is high, large-quantity movement makes pipelines one of the most economical methods to transport oil and gas from one location to another over long distances. Due to this, the number of cross-border pipelines carrying oil and gas from producers to refiners or end-users is large.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

Jiangsu Yulong Steel Pipe, EVRAZ, Jindal SAW , Panyu Chu Kong Steel Pipe , Essar Steel, Baosteel, EUROPIPE Group, Baoji Petroleum Steel Pipe, Shengli Oil & Gas Pipe, CNPC Bohai Equipment Manufacturing, Zhejiang Kingland, Borusan Mannesmann, American SpiralWeld Pipe Company, JFE, Tenaris,

This research report provides an in-depth analysis of the market size, share, growth rate, drivers, restraints, challenges, threats, and growth opportunities in existing and potential markets.

The report has been collated as a result of the qualitative and quantitative research, first-hand information, and inputs from industry professionals and industry participants across the value chain. The study also provides a detailed assessment of the current market trends, micro- and macroeconomic indicators and governing factors, as well as the market attractiveness, as per the segments and sub-segments. The report also focuses on the qualitative impact of the different Onshore Oil and Gas pipeline market factors on market segments and geographies.

Major Types of Onshore Oil and Gas pipeline covered are:

ERW Pipes

SSAW Pipes

LSAW Pipes

Others

Major Applications of Onshore Oil and Gas pipeline covered are:

Crude Oil Transmission

Natural Gas Transmission

Refined Products Transmission

Others

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Onshore Oil and Gas pipeline consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Onshore Oil and Gas pipeline market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Onshore Oil and Gas pipeline manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Onshore Oil and Gas pipeline with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Onshore Oil and Gas pipeline Market Size

2.2 Onshore Oil and Gas pipeline Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Onshore Oil and Gas pipeline Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Onshore Oil and Gas pipeline Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Onshore Oil and Gas pipeline Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Onshore Oil and Gas pipeline Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Onshore Oil and Gas pipeline Sales by Product

4.2 Global Onshore Oil and Gas pipeline Revenue by Product

4.3 Onshore Oil and Gas pipeline Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Onshore Oil and Gas pipeline Breakdown Data by End User

In the last section of the report, the global Onshore Oil and Gas pipeline market additionally provides a detailed survey of the key competitors and the leading players in the market, based on the various objectives of an organization such as overview, profiling, product portfolio, the quantity of production, upstream raw material, downstream demand analysis, and the financial status of the organization. These key players have adopted the regional expansion, mergers & acquisitions, product portfolio expansion, partnerships, and collaborations as their key strategies to enhance their infiltration in the Global Onshore Oil and Gas pipeline Market.

