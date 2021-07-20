Optical Fiber Market Growth, Analysis and Forecast 2018-2027 Key Players: Corning, Prysmian SpA, Yangtze Optical Fiber and Cable, Finisar Corporation

The global optical fiber market accounted for US$ 11.30 Bn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.8% during the forecast period 2018 – 2027, to account for US$ 36.99 Bn in 2027.

The Optical Fiber market has experienced high growth and adoption rate in the last few years and is also expected to experience significant growth and adoption rate in the years to come. One of the major reasons for high adoption of optical fibers is that it provides the end-users ease of deployment along with flexibility for high scalability. Developing digital ecosystem and high growth of data, as well as developing economies are providing ample opportunities for the players operating in the global optical fiber market. Digital ecosystem creates a splurge of huge amounts of data transfer that is possible only after availability of higher bandwidths. Optical fibers on account of their high bandwidth provisioning capabilities become an ideal tool for data transfers.

This market research report provides a big picture on “Optical Fiber Market”, on a Global basis, offering a forecast and statistic in terms of revenue during the forecast period. The report covers a descriptive analysis with detailed segmentation, complete research and development history, latest news and press releases. Furthermore, the study explains the future opportunities and a sketch of key players involved in the “Optical Fiber Market” hike in terms of revenue.

Corning Inc., Prysmian SpA, Yangtze Optical Fiber and Cable Co. Ltd., FiberHome Telecommunication Technologies Co. Ltd., Finisar Corporation, Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd., Hengtong Group Co., Ltd., Nexans SA, Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd., ZTT Group.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Optical Fiber market based on type, application and vertical. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall Optical Fiber market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 16 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Optical Fiber Market in these regions.

The report facilitates in determining and interpreting the key market players, portfolios with necessary information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of past few years, key developments in past few years, that helps in constructing strategies to gain competitive advantage in the long run. The report also analyzes factors affecting Optical Fiber Market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend.

