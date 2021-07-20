Over-the-Air (OTA) Transmission Platform Market Illuminated by New Report – AirTV , Channel Master, GatesAir, Gemalto NV, Harmonic, LG Electronics, Sinclair Broadcast Group, SK Telecom

Over-the-Air (OTA) transmission platform is a type of wireless platform used widely in the broadcast industry. It is commonly used in radio and television platforms for broadcasting channels wirelessly. ARTC 3.0, a next-generation transmission platform is the main technology used in the over-the-air (OTA) transmission platform. It is an Advanced Television Systems Committee standard to upgrade antenna televisions as well as allows 4K resolution and sound upgrades.

The high demand for over-the-transmission platforms among broadcasters as well as manufacturers of display devices owing to the introduction of ATSC 3.0-capable televisions & streaming devices by several manufacturers is bolstering the demand for over-the-air (OTA) transmission platforms market. Further, the rising need for ease of operations and enhanced channel presentation is expected to drive the over-the-air (OTA) market demand. Moreover, increasing IT investments in the broadcasting industry is projected to offer lucrative opportunities to the over-the-air (OTA) transmission platform market.

Request a sample copy at https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012793331/sample

Key players profiled in the report include AirTV L.L.C, Channel Master, GatesAir Inc., Gemalto NV, Harmonic, Inc., LG Electronics Inc., Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc., SK Telecom Co., Ltd., Tablo TV, TiVo Corporation

The “Global Over-the-Air (OTA) Transmission Platform Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Over-the-Air (OTA) transmission platform industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Over-the-Air (OTA) transmission platform market with detailed market segmentation by solution, platform and geography. The global Over-the-Air (OTA) transmission platform market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Over-the-Air (OTA) transmission platform market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global Over-the-Air (OTA) transmission platform market is segmented on the basis of solution and platform. Based on the solution, the market is bifurcated into solutions and services. The platform segment of Over-the-Air (OTA) transmission platform market is classified into mobile, television and streaming devices.

Ask for Discount at https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012793331/discount

Table of Content

1.INTRODUCTION

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. OVER-THE-AIR (OTA) TRANSMISSION PLATFORM MARKET LANDSCAPE

5. OVER-THE-AIR (OTA) TRANSMISSION PLATFORM MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

6. OVER-THE-AIR (OTA) TRANSMISSION PLATFORM MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

7. OVER-THE-AIR (OTA) TRANSMISSION PLATFORM MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – SOLUTION

8. OVER-THE-AIR (OTA) TRANSMISSION PLATFORM MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – PLATFORM

9. OVER-THE-AIR (OTA) TRANSMISSION PLATFORM MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

10. INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE

11. OVER-THE-AIR (OTA) TRANSMISSION PLATFORM MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES

11.1. AIRTV L.L.C

11.2. CHANNEL MASTER

11.3. GATESAIR INC.

11.4. GEMALTO NV

11.5. HARMONIC, INC.

11.6. LG ELECTRONICS INC.

11.7. SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP, INC.

11.8. SK TELECOM CO., LTD.

11.9. TABLO TV

11.10. TIVO CORPORATION

12. APPENDIX

Get Complete Report at https://www.reportsweb.com/buy&RW00012793331/buy/4550

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]

About ReportsWeb:

ReportsWeb.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.