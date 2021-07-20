Prenatal and Newborn Genetic Testing Market T0 2027 Key Companies Profile, Their Market Share and Other Important Parameters

An exclusive Prenatal and Newborn Genetic Testing Market research report has been fabricated through the in depth analysis of the market dynamics across five regions such as North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The segmentation of the market by type, application, and region was done based on the thorough market analysis and validation through extensive primary inputs from industry experts, key opinion leaders of companies, and stakeholders) and secondary research (global/regional associations, trade journals, technical white papers, company’s website, annual report SEC filing, and paid databases). Further, the market has been estimated by utilizing various research methodologies and internal statistical model.

The global prenatal and newborn genetic testing market accounted to US$ 4,034.37 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.2% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 11,204.74 Mn by 2027.

Prenatal and Newborn Genetic Testing Market report also provide a thorough understanding of the cutting-edge competitive analysis of the emerging market trends along with the drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities in the Prenatal and Newborn Genetic Testing Market to offer worthwhile insights and current scenario for making right decision. The report covers the prominent players in the market with detailed SWOT analysis, financial overview, and key developments of the products/services from the past three years. Moreover, the report also offers a 360º outlook of the market through the competitive landscape of the global industry player and helps the companies to garner Prenatal and Newborn Genetic Testing Market revenue by understanding the strategic growth approaches.

Leading Prenatal and Newborn Genetic Testing Market Players:

Abbott

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

Ravgen

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.,

Illumina, Inc.

F. Hoffmann La-Roche Ltd.

Qiagen

Berry Gene

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Natera, Inc.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (Sequenom)

PRENATAL AND NEWBORN GENETIC TESTING MARKET – MARKET SEGMENTATION

Global Prenatal and Newborn Genetic Testing Market – By Product

Diagnostic Spectrophotometer Polymerase Chain Reaction Fluorescence in-situ Hybridization Array-Comparative Genomic Hybridization

Screening Maternal Serum Screening Chronic Villus Sampling Amniocentesis Non-invasive Prenatal Testing



Global Prenatal and Newborn Genetic Testing Market – By Disease Indication

Cystic Fibrosis

Sickle Cell Anemia

Down Syndrome

Phenyketonuria

Other Diseases

Global Prenatal and Newborn Genetic Testing Market – By End User

Hospitals & Clinics

Diagnostic Centres

Other End Users

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany UK Spain Italy

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India Japan Australia South Korea

Middle East & Africa (MEA) Saudi Arabia South Africa UAE

South America (SAM) Brazil Argentina



Prenatal and Newborn Genetic Testing Market – Global Analysis to 2025 is an exclusive and in-depth study which provides a comprehensive view of the market includes the current trend and future amplitude of the market with respect to the products/services. The report provides an overview of the Prenatal and Newborn Genetic Testing Market with the detailed segmentation by type, application, and region through in-depth traction analysis of the overall Prenatal and Newborn Genetic Testing industry. This report provides qualified research on the market to evaluate the key vendors by calibrating all the relevant products/services to understand the positioning of the major players in Prenatal and Newborn Genetic Testing Market.

The report is a combination of qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Prenatal and Newborn Genetic Testing industry. It provides market estimation and forecasting of the Prenatal and Newborn Genetic Testing market for the period of 2017 to 2025, considering 2017 as the base year and 2018-2025 as the forecast period. The global market majorly considers five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America (SACM). The report also focuses on the exhaustive PEST analysis and extensive market dynamics during the forecast period.

