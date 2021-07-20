Product Life Cycle Management In Manufacturing Market Scrutinized in New Research by Accenture, Arena, Autodesk, Dassault, Infor, Oracle, PTC, SAP, Siemens, Synopsys

The product life cycle management in manufacturing industries is gaining traction on account of rising digitalization trend. PLM enables company to efficiently manage information throughout the product life from ideation to disposal. Emergence of industrial revolution 4.0 and rapid adoption of internet of things (IoT) in the manufacturing industry showcases positive outlook for the market in the forecast period.

The product life cycle management in manufacturing market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as growing adoption of IoT and advent of industrial revolution, industry 4.0. Moreover, increasing adoption of cloud based services is further likely to fuel the market growth. However, low acceptance by small and medium enterprises may hinder the growth of the product life cycle management in manufacturing market during the forecast period. On the other hand, newer solutions are likely to open significant opportunities for the market player over the coming years.

Key players profiled in the report include Accenture PLC, Arena Solutions Inc., Autodesk Inc., Dassault Syst?mes, Infor, Oracle Corporation, PTC Inc., SAP SE, Siemens AG, Synopsys

The “Global Product Life Cycle Management In Manufacturing Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of product life cycle management in manufacturing market with detailed market segmentation by component, industry vertical and geography. The global product life cycle management in manufacturing market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading product life cycle management in manufacturing market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global product life cycle management in manufacturing market is segmented on the basis of component and industry vertical. Based on component, the market is segmented as software and services. On the basis of the industry vertical, the market is segmented as automotive, aerospace and defense, electronics and semiconductor and others.

