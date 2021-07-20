Product Stewardship Market to 2027 Insights Shared in a Detailed Report – Anthesis Consulting Group, Arcadis NV, CGI, Enablon, Enviance, ERM Group, Gensuite, Intelex, SAP, Verisk

Product stewardship also refers to as Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) is an environmental management strategy. It is an act defining the designer, producer, or seller to take responsibility regarding the minimization of the safety, health, environmental, as well as social impacts of a product and its packaging across all lifecycle stages, along with maximizing economic benefits. In this process, the enormous responsibility is on the entity with the utmost ability to affect the complete lifecycle environmental impacts of the product; in most cases, it is the manufacturer of the product.

The rising awareness for ensuring the safety and health of employees, environment protection, as well as government regulations among organizations is the key factor propelling the growth of product stewardship market. Since it is a concept recognized as producer responsibility, the manufacturers are accountable for their products’ shelf-life. Manufacturers are focusing on organic packaging owing to increasing demand for eco-friendly products. Such awareness among people has augmented the popularity of product stewardship market.

Key players profiled in the report include Anthesis Consulting Group PLC, Arcadis NV, CGI Inc., Enablon, Enviance, ERM Group, Inc., Gensuite, Intelex Technologies Inc., SAP SE, Verisk 3E Company

The “Global Product stewardship Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the product stewardship industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of product stewardship market with detailed market segmentation by component, organization size and geography. The global product stewardship market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading product stewardship market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global product stewardship market is segmented on the basis of component and organization size. Based on the component, the market is bifurcated into solution and services. The services segment is further sub-segmented into business consulting and advisory services; audit, assessment and regulatory compliance services; deployment and implementation services; and training and support services. The organization size segment of product stewardship market is classified into large enterprises and SMEs.

