The Global Railway Connectors market is accounted for $737.21 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $1390.16 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors propelling the market growth are increased number of passengers opting for railways as mode of transport, increased demand for different types of wagons, adoption of driverless trains by several countries. However, high overhaul and maintenance costs of rolling stocks are restraining factors for the growth of the railway connectors market. Additionally, development of intelligent rail systems and incorporation of big data in the rail industry are considered as the market growth opportunities.

This market intelligence report on Railway Connectors market evaluates and presents a worldwide market scenario along with market estimates, insights and projections for a timeframe of 2017 to 2026. This examination the market dynamics that are foreseen to influence the market growth in a coming couple of years. Also, the report clarifies the effect of the key factors like drivers and restraints for market development. Future trends and opportunities in the global Railway Connectors market have also been mentioned in the study.

Some of the key players in Railway Connectors market include Amphenol Corporation, Esterline Technologies, Fischer Connectors, ITT, Molex Incorporated, Schaltbau, Smiths Interconnect, TT Electronics, Te Connectivity, St?ubli Electrical Connectors, Sichuan Yonggui Science and Technology, Nexans, and Harting Technology.

By platform, rolling stock segment acquired significant growth with the advancements in technologies such as turbochargers, power electronics, and semiconductors, coupled with significant reduction in vehicle weight, help improve the speed and comfort of transit systems.

On the basis of geography, Europe region is projected to fuel the market due to the most European vehicles are equipped with high-end technology that includes wireless radio connection, wireless data transmission, eco-friendly cars, and comfort features.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Market Trend Analysis

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

5 Global Railway Connectors Market, By Platform

6 Global Railway Connectors Market, By Component

7 Global Railway Connectors Market, By Connector Type

8 Global Railway Connectors Market, By Application

9 Global Railway Connectors Market, By Geography

10 Key Developments

11 Company Profiling

