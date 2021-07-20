Robotic Process Automation Market to Witness Huge Growth from 2017-2022 and Focusing on Top Key Players – Kofax , OpenSpan, OpenConnect Systems , Automation Anywhere , IPSoft

Robotic Process Automation Market report focuses on an in-depth segmentation of this market based on components, services, and verticals. The geographic segmentation of the report covers six major regions including; North Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SA). The regional market has been further bifurcated by respective countries. By verticals segment telecommunication and BFSI accounted for the largest share of the RPA market in 2017; whereas, Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

RPA is a technology where robots are the software tools that automate business process delivery. This software facilitates improvised data security, business efficiency, and effectiveness by impersonating human activities and automating routine processes across varied business functions without hampering the on-going system and infrastructure. RPA software is particularly useful for organizations that have many different, complicated systems that are required to interact together effortlessly.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

Kofax , OpenSpan, OpenConnect Systems , Automation Anywhere , IPSoft , UiPath, Sutherland Global Services, Blue Prism Group , Cicero , Kryon Systems, Be Informed B.V., Infosys Ltd, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, Genpact Ltd., Atos SE, Genfour, Jacada Inc., Thoughtonomy,

RPA software comprises of a variety of components and tools for capturing digital data, which further includes digital image recognition, screen scraping. It might also consider a potential to be linked or attain an access to the server or a website. In addition, this software also uses some of the functions that are similar business process management tools like rule engine.

The report has been collated as a result of the qualitative and quantitative research, first-hand information, and inputs from industry professionals and industry participants across the value chain. The study also provides a detailed assessment of the current market trends, micro- and macroeconomic indicators and governing factors, as well as the market attractiveness, as per the segments and sub-segments. The report also focuses on the qualitative impact of the different Robotic Process Automation market factors on market segments and geographies.

Major Types of Robotic Process Automation covered are:

Professional Services

Training Services

Major Applications of Robotic Process Automation covered are:

Healthcare

Telecom

IT

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Robotic Process Automation consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Robotic Process Automation market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Robotic Process Automation manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Robotic Process Automation with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

In the last section of the report, the global Robotic Process Automation market additionally provides a detailed survey of the key competitors and the leading players in the market, based on the various objectives of an organization such as overview, profiling, product portfolio, the quantity of production, upstream raw material, downstream demand analysis, and the financial status of the organization. These key players have adopted the regional expansion, mergers & acquisitions, product portfolio expansion, partnerships, and collaborations as their key strategies to enhance their infiltration in the Global Robotic Process Automation Market.

