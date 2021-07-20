Submarine Power Cable Market expected to reach $25.56 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 16.8% | Furukawa Electric, General Cable Corporation, Hengtong Group, Hydro Group, KEI Industries, LS Cable & System

The report on “Submarine Power Cable Market” will help Major Players and the new entrants to understand scrutinize the market in detail. This information will encourage the Major Players to decide their business strategy and achieve proposed business aims.

Global Submarine Power Cable Market is accounted for $6.31 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $25.56 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 16.8% during the forecast period. Rising demand from offshore oil & gas operations, increasing number of offshore wind farms are some of the key factors propelling the market growth. Furthermore, increasing demand for high voltage direct current (HVDC) submarine power cables is one of the major opportunities during the forecast period. However, high cost of installation and environmental issues are inhibiting the market.

Submarine power cables linked shore-based power grids across bays, estuaries, rivers, straits, etc. It carry power between countries and to offshore installations like oil/gas platforms and ocean science observatories. It also transfer power from offshore renewable energy schemes to shore, e.g. wind, wave and tidal systems. Cross linked polyethylene and EPR have proven as excellent cable insulating compounds for submarine power cables. Communications within a power cable system are often achieved by the inclusion of a fibre-optic package to carry the laser light signals.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

Furukawa Electric, General Cable Corporation, Hengtong Group, Hydro Group, KEI Industries, LS Cable & System, Nexans, NKT Holding, Prysmian Group, Sumitomo Electric Industries, Tele-Fonika Kable S.A, ZTT International Limited and TE Subcom.

