The global aquaculture market accounted for US$ 264,470.0 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 509,743.0 Mn by 2027

The high growth in demand for fish oil is generating a need for more fish production, thus, boosting the demand for Aquaculture in the near future. Fish oil is largely used as a dietary supplement, healthcare, pharmaceutical, and food industry. It is an efficient source of vitamin A and D and is considered the most significant source for human consumption after wild fish. Currently, fish oil accounts for the small percentages of total edible oil production. However, it is expected to increase in the coming years owing to its health benefits. Fish oil is considered as the fastest-growing protein source in a global food supply chain. Also, genetically modified (GM) plant oil is expected to be replaced by fish oil owing to health and nutritional benefits of this oil for human consumption. Thus, in the future, it is necessary to meet the increase in demand for fish oil, which boosts aquaculture market in the coming years.

The Asia Pacific region held the largest market share in the global aquaculture market. The production and consumption rate of seafood is expanding rapidly with China and India being the major markets for the aquaculture industry. The Asia Pacific has evolved as the largest consumers and exporter of aquaculture products. Fisheries and aquaculture production highly contributor to national economies across the Asia-Pacific region over the past few years. The Asia Pacific market is characterized by the presence of players such as Bakkafrost, Cermaq Group AS, Farallon Aquaculture Group, Lerøy, Mowi ASA, Stolt-Nielsen Limited, and Tassal Group, among others.

Get Sample Copy of this Report at – https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00005135/

Top Key Players;- Bakkafrost, Blue Ridge Aquaculture, Inc., Cermaq Group AS, Cooke Aquaculture Inc, Danish Salmon A/S, Farallon Aquaculture Group, FIFAX AB, HESY Aquaculture B.V, Lerøy, Mowi ASA, NIRI AS, Selonda Aquaculture SA, Stolt-Nielsen Limited, TASSAL, Thai Union Group PCL and Others

Reason to Buy

– Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global Aquaculture Market

– Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

– The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Aquaculture Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies.

– Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

– Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

– Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

On the basis of species, the global aquaculture market has been segmented into aquatic plants, fish, crustaceans, molluscs, and others. Under the species segment, the fish market led the global aquaculture market. Moreover, the aquatic plant’s segment is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR over the projected period. Aquatic plants are used as food and raw materials for building materials, industrial processes, and manure in agriculture. These plants absorb minerals and enrich the water with oxygen produced during photosynthesis. These property of aquatic plants are beneficial as they assist in the maintenance of clean water and also help in preventing water pollution. They are also a source of bioenergy, biomass, and human & animal food. Moreover, marine and freshwater aquatic plants are extensively used as livestock fodder, fertilizer, compost, mulch, and bioremediation. Therefore a wide range of application and extensive research to find a new application for aquatic plants are the major factors boosting the aquatic plant’s markets. This further boost the overall aquaculture market globally.

Purchase This Report at – https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00005135/

The global aquaculture market on the basis of cultural environment is segmented into freshwater, brackish water, and marine. The marine segment accounted for the largest share in the global aquaculture market. Marine aquaculture involves the cultivation of marine organisms for food and other products in the open ocean or in tanks and ponds which are filled with seawater. The different type of fishes raised in the marine aquaculture includes finfish and shellfish like prawns, or oysters and seaweed in saltwater ponds. Non-food products produced by include fish meal, nutrient agar, jewelry, and cosmetics. Marine aquaculture has rapidly expanded over the past few years due to improvements in formulated feeds, new technology, growing biological understanding of farmed species, increased water quality within closed farm systems, and greater demand for seafood products. These factors are projected to propel the growth of the aquaculture market over the forecast period.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Key Takeaways Research Methodology Aquaculture Market Landscape Aquaculture Market – Key Market Dynamics Aquaculture Market – Global Market Analysis Aquaculture Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Product Type Aquaculture Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Application Aquaculture Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Compound Aquaculture Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Geographical Analysis Industry Landscape Aquaculture Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services.

Contact Us:

The Insight partners,

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]