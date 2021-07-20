Viscose Staple Fiber Market Is Growing At a High CAGR by 2027 According To a New Research Report by Key Player Aditya Birla Chemicals, Glanzstoff Austria, Jilin Chemical Fiber Group, Kelheim Fibers and Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft

The Insight Partners offers a latest published report on Viscose Staple Fiber Market 2019 – Global Analysis and Forecasts 2027 will help Major Players and the new entrants to understand scrutinize the market in detail. This report focuses on the key global Viscose Staple Fiber Industry Key Manufacturer, to describe, define and analyze the value, market share, trends, market demand, research, competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in the coming years.

The global viscose staple fiber market is growing at a significant pace owing to driving factors such as increasing demand from apparel industry due to its characteristics of easily blending. Furthermore, Increasing usage of viscose staple fiber in process of textile is likely to drive the demand for viscose staple fiber in the coming years. However, high high availability of cotton as its substitute material is projected to hinder the growth of viscose staple fiber market. Likewise, development of bio-degradable viscose staple fiber may provide a lucrative opportunity for the market players in the near future.

The Key Players Profiled In The Market Include:

1. Aditya Birla Chemicals

2. Glanzstoff Austria Gmbh. and Co. Kg.

3. Jilin Chemical Fiber Group Co. Ltd

4. Kelheim Fibers Gmbh.

5. Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft

6. Nanjing Chemical Fibre Co. Ltd.

7. Sateri

8. Sniace Group

9. Xinjiang Zhongtai Chemical Co. Ltd.

10. Yibin Grace Company Limited

Viscose staple fiber is also known as hybrid nylon fiber. It is a kind of unique fiber which possess the same characteristics like cotton and obtained from the dissolved wood pulp and sodium hydroxide in presence of carbon disulfide. The viscose staple fiber is made up of alkali cellulose and present in the form of sodium cellulose xanthate. The two basic type of production process are lyocell and modal processing. It is applied in various industries such as apparels, home textile, home furnishing, dress materials, etc.

The global viscose staple fiber market is segmented on the basis of production process and application. On the basis of production process, the viscose staple fiber market is segmented into, rayon grade pulp, caustic soda, carbon disulphide and sulphuric acid . On the basis of application, the market is bifurcated into, textiles & apparels, non-woven and specialty, healthcare, automotive and others.

The research thoroughly establishes critical market drivers, well-identified restraints, future opportunities, and ongoing trends of the market with essential statistics to provide precise data in terms of value and volume. The report focuses on the competitive landscape along with the SWOT analysis of some leading company profiles that have a significant impact on global market practices.

Reasons to buy the report:-

Creating an effective position strategy

Expert opinions on your evaluation

Know possible barriers to entry

Informed and strategic decision making

Understand how first movers work

Plan to action on future opportunities

The global study on Viscose Staple Fiber Market sums up area wise market distribution with respect to five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South & Central America covering the political, economic, social, and technological scenario for each region and its impact on the market. The report further breaks down the analysis for the major countries in these regions to provide a detailed picture of the market share and growth rate.

