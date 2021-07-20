Wireless Charging Market Global Size, Opportunity, Growth, Segmentation, Trends, and Forecast Till 2028

Global Wireless Charging market size is forecasted to reach $37.2 billion by 2022, growing at an estimated CAGR of 44.7% from 2016 to 2022. Wireless charging is the transmission of energy without wires or cables from a power source to a consuming device. Wireless charging technologies comprise a charging station (or transmitter) that transmits the energy, and a receiver (integrated inside a device) that receives the energy and charges the battery. It is a reliable, convenient, and safe technology to power and charge electrical devices.

Wireless charging technology delivers multiple benefits over traditional cable connectors such as high efficiency, safety advantages, more reliability, and faster speed. It is becoming more mainstream as more companies begin to integrate the technology into their devices (smartphones, tablets, and smart wearables). Places such as Ikea and Starbucks have also started introducing wireless charging pads into their facilities. As advancements continue to be made, wireless charging is projected to become more ubiquitous and convenient.

The market is segmented on the basis of technology, industry vertical, and geography. Based on wireless charging technology, it is divided into inductive, resonant, radio frequency (RF), and others (laser and microwave). Inductive charging have the highest wireless charging market share in 2015.

Key players profiled in this report are Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Qualcomm Incorporated, Texas Instruments, Inc., Integrated Device Technology, Inc., Powermat Technologies Ltd., WiTricity Corporation, Energizer Holdings, Inc., Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Sony Corporation, Fulton Innovation LLC, and others.

