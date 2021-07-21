Aortic Valve Replacement Devices Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts By Product (Transcatheter Aortic Valve, Sutureless Valve and Others), Technique (Open Surgery and Minimally Invasive Surgery), End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Others), and Geography

Aortic valve repair and aortic valve replacement are methods that treat diseases affecting the aortic valve. The aortic valve is one of four valves that regulate blood flow through the heart. The aortic valve separates the heart’s main pumping chamber and the main artery that supplies oxygen-rich blood to body. Aortic valve repair or aortic valve replacement treats aortic valve disease and help restore normal blood flow, reduces symptom, prolong life and help preserves the function of the heart muscle. Rising prevalence of valvular diseases, such as aortic stenosis & aortic regurgitation, and growing preference for minimally invasive surgeries are expected to fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period. Moreover, initiatives undertaken by various government organizations for creating awareness about valve replacement surgeries are offering opportunities for the market growth.

The “Global Aortic Valve Replacement Devices Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the medical device industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global market with detailed market segmentation by product, surgery, end user and geography. The global aortic valve replacement devices market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading aortic valve replacement devices market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global aortic valve replacement devices market based on product, surgery and end user. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Aortic Valve Replacement Devices market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

North America is expected to contribute to the largest share in the aortic valve replacement devices market in the coming years, owing to the rising prevalence of heart disorders, growing geriatric population, and increasing awareness regarding benefits of transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) over other surgical procedures in this region. Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth rate in the aortic valve replacement devices market during the forecast period, due to elderly population, increasing prevalence of heart diseases, presence of a large target population, developing healthcare infrastructure and services, growing disposable income, and rising government funding in this region.

