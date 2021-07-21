Automated Fare Collection Market Global Forecasts 2017-2025 | Omron Corp., Atos SE, Thales Group, Fare Logistics, Advance Cards Systems, Cubic Systems, LG Corp., and Samsung SDS

Global Automated Fare Collection Market industry valued approximately USD 6.51 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 15.21% over the forecast period 2017-2025.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & restraining factors which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it will also incorporate the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

Major factors propelling the growth are civil developments and large-scale development in public infrastructure. A rising number of regional integration between system providers and commute agencies like railways, airports, etc also adds to positive growth.

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are Omron Corp., Atos SE, Thales Group, Fare Logistics, Advance Cards Systems, Cubic Systems, LG Corp., and Samsung SDS. New product launches focus on continuous technology innovations, acquisitions, and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. The companies are also trying to dominate the market by investing in research and development.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

Technology:

– Smart Card

– Magnetic Strips

– Near Field Communication (NFC)

– Optical Character Recognition (OCR)

Component:

– Hardware

– Software

System:

– Ticket Vending Machine

– Ticket Office Machine

– Fare Gates

– IC Cards

Regions:

– North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Europe

– UK

– Germany

– Asia Pacific

– China

– India

– Japan

– Latin America

– Brazil

– Mexico

– Rest of the World

