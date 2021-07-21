Blood Warmer Devices Market Report And Forecast to 2027 BY Key Players 3M, Smiths Medical, BD, Geratherm Medical , Stryker, GENERAL ELECTRIC, Belmont Instrument, Stihler Electronic , Barkey, SARSTEDT

Blood warmer devices are medical devices designed for warming fluids, colloid, crystalloids or blood products, prior administration to prevent hypothermia in patients. Hypothermia causes complications in surgeries such as coma or cardiac arrest and prolong healing time. The device is particularly used in ICUs, hospitals, clinical institutions, and operating rooms to prevent hypothermic condition. Increasing burden of hypothermia cases, rising number of surgeries, growing number of trauma cases are expected to fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period. Moreover, increase of chronic diseases, rise in surgical procedure owing to the growth of accident, and geriatric population is offering opportunities for the market growth.

The “Global Blood Warmer Devices Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the medical device industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global market with detailed market segmentation by sample, product, end user and geography. The global blood warmer devices market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading blood warmer devices market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global blood warmer devices market based on sample, product and end user. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The blood warmer devices market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

North America is expected to contribute to the largest share in the blood warmer devices market in the coming years, owing to increasing ageing population, sedentary lifestyles in the region. Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth rate in the blood warmer devices market during the forecast period, due to high incidence of road accidents, increasing prevalence of cancer, and growing number of surgical procedures in several Asia Pacific countries.

