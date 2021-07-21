Delivery Robots Market 2019 – Promises a Striking Fortune of US$ 32.31 million By 2026 | Amazon Robotics, Boston Dynamics, Box Bot, Eliport, Jd.Com (Jingdong), Kiwi Campus, Marble, Nuro, Panasonic System Solutions, Piaggio Fast Forward,

According to Publisher, the Global Delivery Robots is accounted for $ 10.50 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $ 32.31 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 13.3% during the forecast period. The reduction in the cost of last-mile deliveries is the driving factor for the market growth. However, the low speed will affect the operational efficiency and it would result in the high cost of delivery is the major factor hindering the market growth.

The delivery robots are being designed to provide a high-tech autonomous door-to-door delivery service to online shoppers all around the world. The global robotics market is poised for a burgeoned growth and is anticipated to expand significantly till 2021. With the proliferation in the e-commerce industry, the global market of delivery robots is also expected to flourish over the forecast period.

Companies Covered in this Report are:

Amazon Robotics, Boston Dynamics, Box Bot, Eliport, Jd.Com (Jingdong), Kiwi Campus, Marble, Nuro, Panasonic System Solutions, Piaggio Fast Forward, Robby Technologies, Robomart, Savioke, Starship Technologies and Teleretail.

Based on number of wheels covered, 6-wheeled delivery robots can run on different types of terrain in a balanced way. By geography, North America is anticipated to be the largest delivery robots market across the globe over the forecast period. The market of delivery robots in North America is expected to get fuelled from easy availability of hardware and software devices in the country.

Number of Wheels Covered:

– 3 Wheels

– 4 Wheels

– 6 Wheels

Load Carrying Capacities Covered:

– 10.01-50.00 Kg

– More Than 50.00 Kg

– Up to 10 Kg

Components Covered:

– Software

– Hardware

Speed Limits Covered:

– 3 kph to 6 kph

– Higher Than 6 kph

– Up to 3 kph

End Users Covered:

– Food & Beverages

– Healthcare

– Postal

– Retail

– Other End Users

Regions Covered:

– North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

– Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

– South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

– Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

