Digestive Enzyme Market Overview and Scope by 2025

Global Digestive Enzyme Market valued approximately USD XX billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Digestive Enzyme Market is continuously growing on surging trend in global scenario over the coming years. The major driving factor of global Digestive Enzyme market are increasing prevalence of lifestyle-oriented diseases and increasing consumer expenditure on food supplements. In addition, rising geriatric population and age-associated GI disorders coupled with rising concerns towards stomach health are some other factors which exerts positive influence in the market growth of digestive enzyme. Nevertheless, perception of probiotic and prebiotic as alternatives to digestive enzyme, lack of knowledge about exact dosage amount and stringent regulatory policies are the major retraining factor of global Digestive Enzyme market. Digestive enzymes are the group of enzyme that break down polymeric macromolecules into their smaller building blocks, in order to facilitate their absorption by the body. These are found in the digestive tracts of animals and in the traps of carnivorous plants, where they aid in digestion of food as well as inside the cells especially in their lysosomes, where they function to maintain cellular survival. Digestive enzyme proposals various benefits such as reduces stress on the digestive system, reduces inflammation in the gut, increases nutrient assimilation from meal, improves cellular energy production, helpful for reducing autoimmunity, improves digestion of food and improves skin and tissue healing.

The regional analysis of Global Digestive Enzyme Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to rising instances of digestive disorders among the people and growing demand for preventive medicine. Europe is also estimating to project a major growth in the global Digestive Enzyme market owing to improving standard of living. Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate/CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 owing to rising aging population suffering with digestive complications and preference for oily and spicy food.

The major market player included in this report are:

• Klaire Laboratories

• AMD Telecom S.A.

• Enzymes Inc.

• Proteozymes

• National Enzyme Company

• Enzymedica

• AST Enzymes

• VEMO 99 OOD

• Advanced Vital Enzymes Pvt. Ltd.

• Zeus Biotech Limited

• Vox Nutrition Inc.

• Enzyme Bioscience Pvt. Ltd.

• Metagenics

• XYMOGEN Inc.

• Douglas Laboratories

• Thorne Research

• Integrative Therapeutics LLC

• Pure Encapsulations

• Ortho Molecular Products Inc.

• Designs for Health Inc.

• Master Supplements Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Origin:

Animal

Plant

Microbial

Others

By Application:

Additional Supplements

Medical & Infant Nutrition

Sports Nutrition

By Regions:

North America

o U.S.

o Canada

Europe

o UK

o Germany

Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Digestive Enzyme Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

