E-Learning courses Market- Segmented By Product, Type, Application, And Region – Global Growth, Trends, And Forecast To 2025

Global E-Learning courses Market valued approximately USD xxx billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than xxx% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The E-Learning courses is developing and expanding at a significant pace. The E-Learning courses market is mainly driven owing to escalating utility of mobile devices which includes laptops & tablets precisely in the educational institutions, escalating popularity of Bring Your Own device along with COPE in corporate sector would fuel the demand for mobile learning content market on the globe. The rising number of organizations constantly implement mobile online training courses which could be specifically accessed by the employees on their mobile devices. Moreover, the factors which includes flexibility in learning, low cost and enhanced effectiveness by animated learning are positively influencing development & surge of E-Learning courses market. Furthermore, surge in number of internet users along with escalating access of broadband pooled with mobile phones coupled with online capabilities are also fueling the market growth considering the global scenario.

On the basis segmentation, The E-Learning courses market is segmented into Technologies and End Users. The Technologies segment is classified into Virtual Classroom, Rapid E-Learning, Learning content management system, learning management system, Knowledge management system, Application Simulation tool, Mobile E-learning and Podcasts. The End User segment is classified into K-12 and Higher Education. The Technologies segment is anticipated to be the fastest growing segment considering E-Learning courses market during the forecasted period.

On the basis of Geography, The E-Learning courses market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of the World. The North America E-Learning courses market is anticipated to dominate the E-Learning courses market owing to presence of strong digitalization infrastructure along with escalating adoption of e-learning courses for science & technology, mathematics, engineering and applied mathematics would fuel the growth of the E-Learning courses market.

The regional analysis of Global E-Learning courses Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the fastest growing region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, owing to the countries such as China, Japan, and India, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to be the dominating region over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Virtual Classroom

Rapid E-Learning

Learning Content Management System

Learning Management System

Knowledge Management System

Application Simulation Tool

Mobile E-Learning

Podcasts

By End-Users:

K-12

Higher Education

By Regions:

North America

o U.S.

o Canada

Europe

o UK

o Germany

Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

The leading market players mainly include-

Adobe Systems Inc

Cisco Systems

Healthstream Inc

Oracle Corporation

SAP

Microsoft Corporation

Saba

Tata Interactive Systems

Haiku Learning

Target Audience of the Global E-Learning courses Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

