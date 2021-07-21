Employment Screening Services Market Outlook, Geographical Segmentation, Industry Size & Share, Comprehensive Analysis to 2025

Latest market study on “Employment Screening Service to 2025 by Services (Background Screening, Verification, Medical Testing, and Electronic Auditing & Verification); and Application (Financial Services, Government Agencies, Transportation, Industrial, Information Technology) – Global Analysis and Forecast?, the Employment Screening Service market is estimated to reach US$ 5.46 billion by 2025 from US$ 3.74 billion in 2016. The report include key understanding on the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.

The global employment screening services market as per its applications is fragmented into financial services, government agencies, transportation, industrial, and information technology. The segmentation is based upon the key industries where employment screening services are used on large scale. Industrial application captures the majority share in the market followed by IT and financial services sector. The high demand for employment screening services in these sub-segments is majorly attributed towards the increasing risk of employment fraud, particularly in industrial, IT and financial services sectors. However, the government sectors are also significantly initiating the adoption of employment screening services contributing towards the overall growth of market.

A significant reduction in time and cost can be achieved with the implementation of employment screening service in organizations. Also, Employment Screening Services save organization time in the long-run by clarifying the responsibilities to take to ensure the appropriate candidate is hired in the right way which in turn increases efficiency and work quality, thereby driving its adoption. There has been constant development in employment screening services industry. Recently, Insperity announced the launch of the Insperity Premier platform, which is an industry-leading cloud-based human capital management (HCM) system. Also, another leading player, GoodHire launched automated screening of ‘Ban-the-Box’ rules for employers by adding new features to enhance the security and accessibility in order to improve the employment screening process.

