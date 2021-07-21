Environmental Consulting Services Market In-Depth Profiling With Key Players and Recent Developments, Forecast To 2025

Latest market study on “Environmental Consulting Services Market to 2025 by Service Type (Investment Assessment & Auditing, Permitting & Compliance, Project & Information Management, Monitoring & Testing, and Others); Media Type (Water Management, Waste Management, and Others); and Vertical (Energy & Utilities, Chemical & Petroleum, Manufacturing & Process Industries, Transportation & Construction Industries, and Others) – Global Analysis and Forecast?, the Environmental Consulting Services market is estimated to reach US$ 43.8 billion by 2025 from US$ 29.7 billion in 2016. The report include key understanding on the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.

The global Environmental Consulting Services market for the vertical is segmented into energy & utilities, chemical and petroleum, manufacturing & process industries, transportation and construction and others. The environmental impact assessment is mainly done for development projects such as commercial complexes, industrial projects, townships, and others. The environmental management plans includes implementation and monitoring of plans such as hazard and operability studies, occupational health and safety management systems, and others.

Some of The Leading Players Global Market:

1. AECOM.

2. CH2M HILL

3. Arcadis N.V.

4. Bechtel Corporation

5. John wood group PLC

6. Golder Associates Ltd.

7. ERM Group, Inc.

8. Tetra Tech, Inc.

9. ANTEA GROUP

10. Santec, Inc.

11. Ramboll Group

12. SLR International

There are several media types on which these services are used such as water management, waste management, and others such as air quality, soil, natural resources and renewable energy. Industries of several verticals implement these services for various purposes. There has been constant development in Environmental Consulting Services industry. Recently, AECOM and China Communications Construction Corporation subsidiary established a joint venture in order to service environmental solutions opportunities in People’s Republic of China. The new JV company’s planned business offerings included a wide range of consulting and planning services for environmental restoration, projects for soil and groundwater pollution, water resources, surface water and sediment remediation, and treatment of solid waste, air and waste water. This was also anticipated to leverage the significant international and domestic advantages of AECOM and HPDI-CCCC.

