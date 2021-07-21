Food Certification Market By Current Scenario,Key Vendors, Growth Rate by 2027

Food Certification Market which has been compiled after an in-depth analysis of the market trends prevailing across five geographies (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America). Various segments of the market such as type/ risk category/ application/ supply chain are analyzed with robust research methodology which includes three step process starting with extensive secondary research to gather data from company profiles, global/regional associations, trade journals, technical white papers, paid databases etc. followed by primary research (interviews) with industry experts/KOLs to gain their insights and views on current scenarios and future scope of the market as well as validating the secondary information, further internal statistical model is used to estimate the market size and forecasts till 2027.

Food standard today has gained vital traction throughout the entire supply chain in any food industry. Food certification helps industries as well as consumers in ensuring consumer trust and safety regarding food quality. Companies Certification More and more consumers are becoming aware of food quality and safety. Food certification ensures that food is safely handled, prepared, and stored throughout the supply chain in order to avoid potential health hazards. This is achieved by following internationally recognized standards, guidelines, codes of practices, and other recommendations relating to food, food safety, and food production. It also covers matters like food labeling, food hygiene, pesticides residues, and food additives.

The food certification market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as growing international food trade and the adoption of certification programs by companies to gain consumer trust and enhance their brand value. Rising consumer awareness regarding quality food coupled with growing instances of food-borne illness and contamination further drive the food certification market. However, increased consumption of minimally processed food restricts the growth of the food certification market. Nonetheless, emerging small and medium scale enterprises offer significant opportunity for the growth of the food certification market during the forecast period.

The report also includes the profiles of key food certification companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

· ALS Limited

· AsureQuality

· Bureau Veritas

· DNV GL

· Eurofins Scientific

· Intertek Group plc

· Lloyd’s Register Group Limited

· SGS SA

· TÜV SÜD AG

· UL LLC

The reports cover key developments in the food certification market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from food certification market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for food certification in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the food certification market.

The global food certification market is segmented on the basis of type, application, risk category, and supply chain. Based on type, the market is segmented as ISO 22000, BRC, USDA Organic, FSSAI, Halal, Kosher, SQF, IFS, and Others. On the basis of the application the market is segmented as meat & poultry, fresh food, organic food, infant food, bakery products, dairy products, and others. The market on the basis of risk category is classified into high risk foods and low risk foods. By supply chain, the market is segmented as growers, manufacturers, retailers, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global food certification market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The food certification market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

