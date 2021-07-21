Global Animal Feed Supplements Industry Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2019-2025

In this report, the Global Animal Feed Supplements market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Animal Feed Supplements market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Animal Feed Supplements are enzyme supplements, phosphate, calcium and trace mineral mixtures that can be given to grazing animals during the dry or rainy season. These animal feed supplements can be mixed with fodder and have an extra shelf life.

Animal nutrition focuses on the dietary needs of animals, primarily those in agriculture and food production, but also in zoos, aquariums, and wildlife management. Feed additives are products used in animal nutrition for purposes of improving the quality of feed and the quality of food from animal origin, or to improve the animals’ performance and health, e.g. providing enhanced digestibility of the feed materials. Feed additives may not be put on the market unless authorization has been given following a scientific evaluation demonstrating that the additive has no harmful effects, on human and animal health and on the environment.

At present, the major leader manufacturers of animal nutrition are concentrated in Asia Pacific and Europe. Evonik is the world leader, only holding 3.31% sales market share in 2018. But, Evonik hold 4.42% global revenue market share. In addition, Adisseo, Novus International, CJ Group, DSM, Meihua Group and Kemin Industries are also the main market leader.China was one of the largest regional market for feed additives, with revenue exceeding USD 10 billion in 2018. It is further expected still to grow due to downstream demand. In the past time, the global feed market has maintained a more stable growth rate. Africa, Europe, Latin America have maintained a rapid growth rate. The North American market is stagnant. In the foreseeable future, the growth of this industry mainly comes from the growth of these areas.In application, animal feed supplements downstream is wide and recently animal nutrition has acquired increasing significance in various fields of poultry feeds, ruminant feeds, pig feeds and other feeds. Globally, the animal nutrition market is mainly driven by growing demand for poultry feeds which held nearly 47% of total downstream consumption of animal nutrition.

The Animal Feed Supplements market was valued at 54160 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 64790 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 2.7% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Animal Feed Supplements.

Evonik

Adisseo

CJ Group

Novus International

DSM

Meihua Group

Kemin Industries

Zoetis

CP Group

BASF

Sumitomo Chemical

ADM

Alltech

Biomin

Lonza

Global Bio-Chem

Lesaffre

Nutreco

DuPont

Novozymes

Market Segment by Product Type

Minerals

Amino Acids

Vitamins

Enzymes

Others

In 2018, Minerals accounted for a major share of 54% in the global Animal Feed Supplements market. And this product segment is poised to reach a volume of 22751.8 K MT by 2025 from 19324.2 K MT in 2018.

Market Segment by Application

Poultry Feeds

Ruminant Feeds

Pig Feeds

Others

In Animal Feed Supplements market, Poultry Feeds segment holds an important share in terms of application, and it is expected to reach a volume of 19905.7 (K MT) by 2025, at a CAGR of 2.54% during 2018 and 2025. It means that Animal Feed Supplements will be promising in the Poultry Feeds field in the next couple of years.

Key Regions split in this report:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Central & South America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

GCC Countries

Egypt

South Africa

