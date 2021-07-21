Global Capsicum Market Research Report 2019
In this report, the Global Capsicum Market Research Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Capsicum Market Research Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Capsicum, the pepper, is a genus of flowering plants in the nightshade family Solanaceae. Its species are native to the Americas, where they have been cultivated for thousands of years. Following the Columbian Exchange, it has become cultivated worldwide, and it has also become a key element in many cuisines. Additionally, Capsicum species have also been used as medicines and lachrymatory agents.
Whether red, green, yellow, bell or pointed, peppers are grown worldwide. Depending on the country, the product remains on the domestic market or is mostly exported to neighboring countries. The global Capsicum market is valued at 8686.70 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 11652.38 million US$ by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% during 2018-2024.
This report focuses on Capsicum volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Capsicum market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the sales, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Levarht
Lipman Produce
J&J Family of Farms Corporate
Pero Family Farms Inc.
Oakes Farms
Southern Paprika Limited (SPL)
Fruit Farm Group
NatureFreshFarms
Fresh Start Produce Sales
GK Fresh Greens
Paprika Oleo’s India Limited
Titan Farms Inc
Lewis Taylor Farms, Inc.
Segment by Regions
China
North America
Europe
India
Southeast Asia
Middle East and Africa
Others
Segment by Type
Fresh Capsicum
Dried Capsicum
Segment by Application
Daily Cooking
Food Processing Industry
Pharmaceutical Industry
Other
