Global Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer (CRPC)/HRPCA Therapeutics Market Report, History and Forecast 2014-2025, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application

In this report, the Global Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer (CRPC)/HRPCA Therapeutics market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer (CRPC)/HRPCA Therapeutics market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer (CRPC) or Hormone Refractory Prostate Cancer (CRPC), a type of prostate cancer that typically recurs after administering androgen deprivation therapy (ADT), is gaining prominence in the prostate cancer market. The global CRPC market is poised to expand at a significant pace, owing to high unmet clinical need, limited survival benefits, growing prevalence rates and fast emerging treatment modifications. The market growth would pivot around the novel breakthrough treatments responsible for reaping survival benefits. The survival benefit would be instrumental in governing the peak sales and market penetration of novel approved drugs.

Promising drug pipeline, evolving treatment patterns, emerging untapped non-metastatic CRPC space and augmented patient awareness are the factors that are expected to boost the market growth. Further, untapped CRPC market in the Asia-Pacific and LAMEA region would also accelerate the overall market growth during the forecast period. Untapped non-metastatic CRPC settings would further bolster the market growth. On the other hand, factors such as premium pricing of CRPC drugs, uncertain reimbursement policies and lack of differentiation in mechanism of action among the approved and novel agents are likely to curtail the market growth.

The market would gain traction in the developing regions of Asia-Pacific and third-world countries such as Africa and Latin America. The large undiagnosed patient population, rapid urbanization, rising disposable income, improved government funding towards cancer and growing awareness about prostate cancer would be some of the prime reasons responsible for the unparalleled market growth in these regions. However, oncologists/urologists reluctance towards adoption of these premium treatments in countries like India and China would continue to remain a key challenge for the leading innovators.

In 2018, the global Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer (CRPC)/HRPCA Therapeutics market size was 5860 million US$ and it is expected to reach 11500 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 8.8% between 2019 and 2025.

Astellas Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Sanofi S.A

Dendreon Corporation

Bayer AG

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Rest of Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Oral Therapy

Injectable Therapy

Market segment by Application, the market can be split into

Hospitals & Clinics

Home Settings

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer (CRPC)/HRPCA Therapeutics in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast among global major regions.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer (CRPC)/HRPCA Therapeutics are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Raw material suppliers

Distributors/traders/wholesalers/suppliers

Regulatory bodies, including government agencies and NGO

Commercial research & development (R&D) institutions

Importers and exporters

Government organizations, research organizations, and consulting firms

Trade associations and industry bodies

End-use industries

Further breakdown of Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer (CRPC)/HRPCA Therapeutics market on basis of the key contributing countries.

Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players.

