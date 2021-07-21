In this report, the Global Floriculture Market Research Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Floriculture Market Research Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global Floriculture market status and forecast, categorizes the global Floriculture market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan and China etc.

The global Floriculture market is estimated to reach to 64888 million USD in 2025, with the CAGR of 6.3% during the period of 2019-2025.

Top Floriculture Manufacturers Covered in This report

1 Dümmen Orange

2 Syngenta Flowers

3 Finlays

4 Beekenkamp

5 Karuturi

6 Oserian

7 Selecta One

8 Washington Bulb

9 Arcangeli Giovanni & Figlio

10 Carzan Flowers

11 Rosebud

12 Kariki

13 Multiflora

14 Karen Roses

15 Harvest Flower

16 Queens Group

17 Ball Horticultural

18 Afriflora

19 Benary

20 Danziger

21 Sakata

Market Breakdown by Regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Market Breakdown by Type:

1 Cut Flowers

2 Bedding Plants

3 Potted Plants

4 Other

Market Breakdown by Purpose:

1 Personal Use

2 Gift

3 Conference & Activities

4 Other

Market Breakdown by Occasion

1 Home

2 Commercial

