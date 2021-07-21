Global Floriculture Market Research Report 2019
In this report, the Global Floriculture Market Research Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Floriculture Market Research Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
This report studies the global Floriculture market status and forecast, categorizes the global Floriculture market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan and China etc.
The global Floriculture market is estimated to reach to 64888 million USD in 2025, with the CAGR of 6.3% during the period of 2019-2025.
Top Floriculture Manufacturers Covered in This report
1 Dümmen Orange
2 Syngenta Flowers
3 Finlays
4 Beekenkamp
5 Karuturi
6 Oserian
7 Selecta One
8 Washington Bulb
9 Arcangeli Giovanni & Figlio
10 Carzan Flowers
11 Rosebud
12 Kariki
13 Multiflora
14 Karen Roses
15 Harvest Flower
16 Queens Group
17 Ball Horticultural
18 Afriflora
19 Benary
20 Danziger
21 Sakata
Market Breakdown by Regions
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
South America
Middle East and Africa
Market Breakdown by Type:
1 Cut Flowers
2 Bedding Plants
3 Potted Plants
4 Other
Market Breakdown by Purpose:
1 Personal Use
2 Gift
3 Conference & Activities
4 Other
Market Breakdown by Occasion
1 Home
2 Commercial
