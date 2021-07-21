In this report, the Global Hospital-Acquired Disease Testing market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Hospital-Acquired Disease Testing market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-hospital-acquired-disease-testing-market-report-history-and-forecast-2014-2025-breakdown-data-by-companies-key-regions-types-and-application



Summary

Hospital acquired infections/diseases (HAIs) or nosocomial infections are defined to the infection acquired by patients during their stay in healthcare settings. Approximately 9.2 out of 100 patients in the U.S. acquire HAI. The most common types of HAIs include pneumonia, urinary tract infection, bloodstream infection, surgical site infection and others. HAIs are caused by pathogens among patients with compromised immune system, and negligence by hospital staff. The significant morbidity and mortality, the associated management costs and growing pressure from governing bodies have urged care-givers to devise accurate diagnosis of HAIs for efficient healthcare provision.

The increasing incidence of hospital acquired infections (HAI) is one of the key factors propelling the global hospital acquired disease testing market. For the prevention of these infections many countries such as the U.S. have issued rules and regulations to be mounted in the hospitals and clinics. For instance, the U.S. has regulated HHS Action Plan to reduce infections auqired in hospitals. These government plans and movements and increasing investments are expected to poise to growth of the global market of hospital acquired disease testing. Furthermore, the rising number of pathogens with drug-resistant abilities is foreseen to help the market expand. Numerous hospitals around the world are facilitating the pathogen detection procedures with improved surveillance culture. To prevent the transmission of diseases, various health organizations are demanding for effective hospital acquired disease testing solutions.

The majority of regulations regarding molecular-biology-based diagnostics remain un-updated, which can act as a restraining factor. Furthermore, the absence of control authorities and efficient control programs in less developed countries could hinder the market growth. For instance, African countries such as Nigeria do not have any effective programs or authority to prevent or control hospital acquired diseases.

North America has the largest share in this market followed by Europe. Due to the increase in medical tourism industry in Asian countries, the Asia-Pacific market is expected to flourish in the forecasted period.

In 2018, the global Hospital-Acquired Disease Testing market size was 520 million US$ and it is expected to reach 780 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 5.2% between 2019 and 2025.

This report studies the Hospital-Acquired Disease Testing market size by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2019-2025; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Diatherix Laboratories

Gen-Probe

Qiagen

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Cepheid

Life Technologies Corporation

Meridian Biosciences

Cantel Medical Corporation

Nordion

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Rest of Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

UTI Testing

SSI Testing

Pneumococcal Infections Testing

Bloodstream Infections Testing

MRSA Testing

Market segment by Application, the market can be split into

Small and Medium Sized Hospitals

Large Sized Hospitals

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Hospital-Acquired Disease Testing in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast among global major regions.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Hospital-Acquired Disease Testing are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Raw material suppliers

Distributors/traders/wholesalers/suppliers

Regulatory bodies, including government agencies and NGO

Commercial research & development (R&D) institutions

Importers and exporters

Government organizations, research organizations, and consulting firms

Trade associations and industry bodies

End-use industries

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Further breakdown of Hospital-Acquired Disease Testing market on basis of the key contributing countries.

Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-hospital-acquired-disease-testing-market-report-history-and-forecast-2014-2025-breakdown-data-by-companies-key-regions-types-and-application

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 State Street

Suite 700 Albany

New York 12207

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com